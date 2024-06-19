94°F
Ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in fatal assault sinks in Red Sea

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sailors man the rails as the USS Cole pulls out of Northrop Grumman's Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., Friday, April 19, 2002, heading for its home port in Norfolk, Va. The guided missile destroyer returned to duty Friday after 14 months of repairs from an explosion that tore a hole in the ship's side, killing 17 sailors in a terrorist attack on Oct. 12, 2000, in Yemen. (AP Photo/ Northrup Grumman Ship Systems, Ron Elias) RON ELIAS
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
June 19, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A bulk carrier sank days after an attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists, who are believed to have killed one mariner on board, authorities said early Wednesday. It was the second ship sunk in the terrorists’ campaign targeting Red Sea shipping.

The sinking of the Tutor marks what appears to be a new escalation by the Iranian-backed Houthis in their campaign of attacks on ships in the vital maritime corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The attack comes despite a monthslong U.S.-led campaign in the region that has seen the Navy face its most-intense maritime fighting since World War II, with near-daily attacks targeting commercial vessels and warship.

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned-and-operated Tutor sank in the Red Sea, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said in a warning to sailors in the region.

“Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the last reported location,” the UKMTO said. “The vessel is believed to have sunk.”

The Houthis, quoting foreign reports in media outlets they control, acknowledged the sinking. The U.S. military did not acknowledge the sinking, nor did it respond to requests for comment.

The Tutor came under attack about a week ago by a bomb-carrying Houthi drone boat in the Red Sea. John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, said on Monday that the attack killed “a crew member who hailed from the Philippines.” The Philippines has yet to acknowledge the death, but the man who had been aboard the Tutor has been missing for over a week in the Red Sea, which faces intense summertime heat.

The use of a boat loaded with explosives raised the specter of the attack in 2000 on the USS Cole, a suicide assault by al-Qaida when the warship was at port in the Yemeni city of Aden, killing 17 on board.

The Cole is now part of a U.S. Navy operation in the Red Sea led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to try and halt the Houthi attacks, though the terrorists continue their assaults.

The Houthis have launched more than 60 attacks targeting specific vessels and fired off other missiles and drones in their campaign that has killed a total of four sailors. They’ve seized one vessel and sunk two since November. A U.S.-led airstrike campaign has targeted the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes May 30, killing at least 16 people and wounding 42 others, the terrorists say.

In March, the Belize-flagged Rubymar carrying fertilizer cargo sank in the Red Sea after taking on water for days following a terrorist attack.

The Houthis have maintained that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain. However, many of the ships they’ve attacked have little or no connection to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“It is deplorable that innocent seafarers are being attacked while simply performing their jobs, vital jobs which keep the world warm, fed, and clothed,” the shipping industry said in a joint statement Wednesday.

“This is an unacceptable situation, and these attacks must stop now,” it said.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas-led terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. The ensuing war has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, while hundreds of others have been killed in Israeli operations in the West Bank.

A recent report by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said that container shipping through the Red Sea has declined by 90 percent since December because of the attacks. As much as 15 percent of the world’s maritime traffic flows through that corridor.

Meanwhile, the Houthis said on Wednesday that U.S.-led airstrikes targeted Raymah, a province in Yemen under terrorist control. The Houthi-controlled SABA news agency described a local radio station’s building as being “totally destroyed” in the strikes. About a week earlier, the Houthis said similar strikes killed two people and wounded nine others, without saying if those hurt were fighters or civilians.

Later in the day, SABA also reported U.S.-led strikes targeting the port city of Hodeida.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said in an earlier statement that it destroyed eight Houthi drones in Yemen, while also destroying a Houthi drone in flight over the Gulf of Aden over the last day.

