57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Shootings leave six people dead in Mississippi

The Associated Press
February 17, 2023 - 1:23 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2023 - 3:17 pm
Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Arkabutla, ...
Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Arkabutla, Miss. Six people were fatally shot in the small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities said they had taken a suspect into custody. (Adam Itayem/NewsNation via AP)
Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Arkabutla, ...
Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Arkabutla, Miss. Six people were fatally shot in the small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities said they had taken a suspect into custody. (Adam Itayem/NewsNation via AP)

ARKABUTLA, Miss. — Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was taken into custody.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to the Associated Press.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Reeves said in a statement. “His motive is not yet known.”

Tate County sheriff’s dispatcher Shannon Brewer also confirmed that a suspect, who was not identified, was in custody. Brewer said further information would have to come from Sheriff Brad Lance.

The sheriff told local news outlets the killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes. Trucks marked as belonging to the sheriff’s office and Tate County search and rescue were parked Friday afternoon outside the store, where authorities used yellow tape to cordon off the building.

“I heard the gunshot from inside my house,” Ethan Cash, who lives near the store, told WREG-TV. “I had just woken up and I look back here, and I see dude walking back here with a shotgun.”

Cash said he went to the scene and found one person who had been shot. He said he checked for a pulse but found none.

An elementary school and a high school in nearby Coldwater both went on lockdown while the suspect was being sought, according to the Coldwater Elementary School Facebook page. A short time later, a second post on the page said the lockdown had been lifted and “all students and staff are safe.”

Arkabutla resident April Wade, who grew up in Coldwater, said both are small communities where most people know each other, “but if you don’t, you know somebody who knows somebody.”

Speaking from a local tire store in the afternoon, Wade said she and her husband were aware of the shootings but had not heard the names of the suspect or victims.

“I think it’s crazy,” Wade said. “You do not expect something like that to happen so close to home.”

The shootings are the first mass killing in the U.S. since Jan. 23, which saw the last of six in a three-week period, according to an Associated Press/USA Today database. It defines a mass killing as four or more people dead, not including the perpetrator.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were providing assistance to the sheriff’s department and state investigators.

Arkabutla lies about 30 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents, according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a reservoir that is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
2
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
3
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
5
District judge clears way for Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing
District judge clears way for Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taja Cantlon clears chunks of snow left by a snowplow from out of her driveway entrance Tuesday ...
Winter storm slams Northern Arizona, shuts down I-40
The Associated Press

A winter storm packing gusty winds and heavy snow shut down schools and stretches of highways in northern Arizona and New Mexico on Wednesday.

HEPACO workers, an environmental and emergency services company, observe a stream in East Pales ...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
The Associated Press

The state’s Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that the latest tests show water from five wells supplying the village’s drinking water are free from contaminants.

There are some interesting UFO facts that are good to know about: things like the sheer number ...
27 weird UFO facts that will leave you scratching your head
By Renee Hanlon Parade

You could say that anything flying in our air space that is unidentified is strange — to say the least. Whatever we don’t understand raises a lot of speculation.

Robert Iger, president and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, speaks at a news conference at Disne ...
Disneyland planning an Avatar experience
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to add an Avatar experience to Disneyland and explore other opportunities at its theme parks as it looks for more ways to appeal to its guests.

A man sits next to the rubble of destroyed buildings in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. ...
Builders probed; some quake victims rescued as toll tops 33K
The Associated Press

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria rose to 33,185 and was certain to increase as search teams find more bodies.

More stories for you
Doctor convicted of luring patients from Nevada, elsewhere for sexual abuse
Doctor convicted of luring patients from Nevada, elsewhere for sexual abuse
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Facebook parent reinstates Donald Trump after two-year ban
Facebook parent reinstates Donald Trump after two-year ban
Ronna McDaniel re-elected as Republican National Committee chair
Ronna McDaniel re-elected as Republican National Committee chair
Death toll surpasses 7K as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Death toll surpasses 7K as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Quake deadliest in more than a decade with 20,700 dead
Quake deadliest in more than a decade with 20,700 dead