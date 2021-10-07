77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Shootings near Zion National Park lead to lockdown, arrest

The Associated Press
October 6, 2021 - 6:56 pm
 
Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ROCKVILLE, Utah — A man who is suspected of shooting at vehicles and causing a lockdown of a tourist town outside of Zion National Park in southern Utah was apprehended Wednesday night, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear if any injuries have been reported. Zion National Park spokeswoman Amanda Rowland said the suspect had been apprehended, but she declined to say if anyone had been injured. Springdale Police said in a Facebook post more information would be released at a later time, but didn’t provide details on the incident.

Residents of Rockville, which has about 220 residents, were told to take shelter after reports at 4:30 p.m. that a person shot at multiple vehicles on state Route 9 southwest of the park, KSL-TV reported.

State Route 9 was closed for a period of time in both directions through Rockville, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Shuttle buses inside the national park were briefly stopped as emergency vehicles sped through the park Wednesday evening.

Zion National Park is one of the nation’s most popular parks. National Park Service data shows the park saw nearly 676,000 visitors in June, topping the number during the same period in 2019 by a wide margin.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos’ new southwest valley resort has name, county approval
Station Casinos’ new southwest valley resort has name, county approval
2
Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments
Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments
3
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
4
Martha Stewart’s first restaurant planned for Las Vegas Strip
Martha Stewart’s first restaurant planned for Las Vegas Strip
5
Raiders lose running back to toe injury
Raiders lose running back to toe injury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
Texas ordered to suspend new law banning most abortions
By Paul J. Weber The Associated Press

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nations second-most populous state.

 
Southwest Airlines mandates vaccines for workers
The Associated Press

Southwest Airlines on Monday became the latest U.S. airline to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

People fill out their numbers on a Powerball ticket at the Primm Valley Lotto Store in August 2 ...
California ticket wins $700M Powerball jackpot, 7th largest ever
The Associated Press

After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Monday and was the lucky winner of the jackpot prize, officials said.

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq Mark ...
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer worldwide outage
The Associated Press

Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms suffered a worldwide outage Monday that has extended more than three hours. Facebook’s internal systems used by employees also went down. Service has not yet been restored.

In this Sept. 16, 2021, photo provided by CBS, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen talks with ...
Former Facebook manager says social giant fed Capitol riot
By David Bauder and Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that the company’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation.

Cleanup contractors deploy skimmers and floating barriers known as booms to try to stop further ...
Oil pipeline leak may close California beaches for months
By Amy Taxin and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

One of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches that could end up closed for months as crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.

In this image provided by the University of Utah Health, medical professionals look after a COV ...
COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700K in US as delta variant rages
By Tammy Webber and Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

Florida suffered by far the most death of any state during that period, with the virus killing about 17,000 residents since the middle of June.