Six blasts target churches, hotels in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around a church after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. A security official says six near simultaneous blasts have hit three churches and three hotels. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP)— A security official says six near simultaneous blasts have hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The official says the explosions have caused multiple fatalities among worshipers and hotel guests.

The official says they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by suicide bombers.

One church, St. Anthony’s Shrine, and the three hotels are in Colombo and are frequented by foreign tourists. The other two churches are in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo, and the eastern town of Batticaloa.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak with reporters.