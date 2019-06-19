97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Some New York clerks won’t give licenses to those in US illegally

The Associated Press
June 19, 2019 - 12:14 pm
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some county clerks in New York say they will defy a new state law authorizing driver’s licenses for immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns says Wednesday he’s going to federal court with his concerns that the law signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday conflicts with federal policy.

Kearns says Buffalo-area motor vehicle offices won’t grant driver’s licenses to those here illegally and will send applicants to a state-run auto bureau in Syracuse, more than two hours away by car.

Clerks in Rensselaer, Niagara and Allegany counties are among those who’ve also told local media outlets they will not grant licenses to people in the country illegally.

Kearns says offices will be able to spot those here illegally because they’ll only have a foreign passport.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump gets out of his car and heads into the White House in Washington, Sunday ...
Trump calls New York Times report on Russia power grid ‘treason’
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has lashed out at The New York Times, saying it engaged in a “virtual act of treason” for a story that said the U.S. was ramping up its cyber-intrusions into Russia’s power grid.

In an Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Venezuelan migrants line up for free bread and coffee, donated ...
Record 71M now displaced by war, violence at home, says UN
By Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide by war, persecution and other violence, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday, an increase of more than 2 million from a year earlier.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks arrives for closed-door interview with th ...
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks won’t talk about White House events
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Former top White House adviser Hope Hicks is refusing to answer questions related to her time in the White House in an interview with the House Judiciary Committee, according to several frustrated Democrats who have been in the meeting.

In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, secon ...
Connecticut high school athletes file complaint over transgender policy
By Dave Collins The Associated Press

Three Connecticut girls who have run high school track have filed a federal discrimination complaint saying a statewide policy on transgender athletes has cost them top finishes in races and possibly college scholarships.

In a March 23, 2019, file photo a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the South ...
Union chief details Boeing design, communication flaws
By David Koenig The Associated Press

A House aviation subcommittee is holding its third hearing today into the Boeing 737 Max. The plane has been grounded after two crashes killed a total of 346 people.

U.S. Navy patrol boats carrying journalists to see damaged oil tankers leaves a U.S. Navy 5th F ...
Limpet mines used on oil tanker resemble Iran devices, expert says
The Associated Press

The limpet mines used to attack a Japanese-owned oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz last week bore “a striking resemblance” to similar mines displayed by Iran, a U.S. Navy explosives expert said Wednesday.

In a June 18, 2019, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the Capitol ...
Idea of reparations for slavery discussed in subcommittee
By Errin Haines Whack The Associated Press

After more than a decade’s absence, the case for reparations is returning to Capitol Hill, this time amid a growing discussion in the Democratic Party about what the country might owe to the descendants of slaves in the United States.