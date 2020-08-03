106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Southern California wildfire grows, homes evacuated

The Associated Press
August 2, 2020 - 6:29 pm
 

BANNING, Calif. — Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled flames in triple-digit heat.

The fire in Riverside County consumed more than 31 square miles of dry brush and timber, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

There was zero containment at midday. The cause was under investigation.

Officials allowed flames to run up the side of Mount San Gorgonio, an 11,000-foot peak, because it wasn’t safe to let crews work in such steep, rugged terrain, said Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service.

“We don’t want to put firefighters in a dangerous situation,” Cox told the Riverside Press-Enterprise. “It’s burning in a straight line up a mountain.”

The blaze began as two adjacent fires reported Friday evening in Cherry Valley, an unincorporated area near the city of Beaumont about 85 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Flames leapt along brushy ridge tops and came close to homes while firefighters attacked it from the ground and air.

One home and two outbuildings were destroyed, Cal Fire said. No injuries were reported.

Evacuation orders and advisories were issued for about 8,000 people in mountain, canyon and foothill neighborhoods. Campgrounds and hiking trails were closed in the San Gorgonio Wilderness area of the San Bernardino National Forest.

A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The mercury hit 109 degrees Sunday in nearby Palm Springs. The National Weather Service said “dangerously hot conditions” were expected to continue because of high pressure over much of Southern California.

To the north, the Pond Fire in San Luis Obispo County was 10% contained Sunday after burning more than 2 square miles of brush east of Santa Margarita. The blaze destroyed two structures but officials said it was unclear whether they were homes.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: A Supreme Court loss gave Trump sweeping new powers. Now, liberals are upset he plans to use them.
VICTOR JOECKS: A Supreme Court loss gave Trump sweeping new powers. Now, liberals are upset he plans to use them.
2
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
3
Las Vegas Xpress train project plans for 2021 launch date
Las Vegas Xpress train project plans for 2021 launch date
4
CARTOON: Stupidity test
CARTOON: Stupidity test
5
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heavy traffic is seen on legendary Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., South Dakota, in 2019. (Jim Ho ...
Sturgis motorcycle rally expecting 250K during pandemic
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Sturgis is on. The message has been broadcast across social media as South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, braces to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx participates in a roundtable on d ...
US task force leader says pandemic in new phase
The Associated Press

The United States has the world’s biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths.

Beach goers watch waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias near Jaycee Beach Park, Sunday, Aug ...
Virus-hit Florida dealing with weakened Tropical Storm Isaias
By Tamara Lush and Dánica Coto The Associated Press

Upper-level winds took much of the strength out of Isaias, said Stacy Stewart, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Passengers boards a Casco Bay Lines ferry bound for Peaks Island, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in P ...
Summer road trip? Better check myriad of quarantines
By David Sharp The Associated Press

Families trying to squeeze in a summer vacation before school starts better do some homework on COVID-19 restrictions before loading up the minivan.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arri ...
Fauci: Any crowd without masks is virus risk
The Associated Press

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio repeatedly pressed the top health official on whether protests in Portland and other cities against police brutality and racial discrimination should be curbed to stop the virus spread.

United States Marine Corps (Getty Images)
1 Marine dead, 2 hurt, 8 missing in Camp Pendleton accident
The Associated Press

One Marine has died, two are injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of Southern California, the Marines said early Friday.

In an image made from video, cars drive through high water on a road in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, ...
Bahamas braces, Florida may be next as Hurricane Isaias bears down
By Danica Coto and Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

Forecasters declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast.