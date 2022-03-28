75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Spring storm brings much-needed rain, snow to California

Storm spreading rain across California (STN)
The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 - 3:53 pm
 
A bicyclist rides a mountain bike as storm clouds approach in the distance at Hidden Lakes Park ...
A bicyclist rides a mountain bike as storm clouds approach in the distance at Hidden Lakes Park in Martinez, Calif., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

LOS ANGELES — A vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through California on Monday, bringing flood worries as rain fell across wildfire burn scars.

The weather system marked a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation.

The storm hit the San Francisco Bay region overnight and spread east and south.

Winter weather advisories were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 inches to 12 inches of snow were expected to fall at elevations above 6,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

The Mammoth Mountain resort said the storm could bring some of the biggest totals in quite a while.

“Mother Nature has returned wintry weather and we couldn’t be more stoked,” the resort said on its website.

Winter storm warnings posted for Southern California mountain ranges called for similar amounts of snowfall as well as up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) at higher elevations. Bear Mountain and Snow Summit east of Los Angeles announced last week that they will remain open through April 16.

After two years of drought, California got off to a good start with heavy precipitation in October and December 2021. Then, January and February were historically dry, leaving the state’s snowpack well below normal.

MOST READ
1
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
2
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
3
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
4
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
5
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson ...
Truck convoy protesting COVID mandates heading to California
The Associated Press

A group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates on roads and highways around the Washington, D.C., area in recent weeks will head to California next, an organizer announced Sunday night.

 
Zelenskyy says West needs more courage in helping Ukraine
By Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

The Ukrainian president made a plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its 32nd day.

 
Biden on Russia’s Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’
By Chris Megerian, Vanessa Gera and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” escalating the rhetoric against the Russian leader after his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The Hance Rapid is located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77 ...
Colorado woman dies on boating trip inside Grand Canyon
The Associated Press

A Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids on the Colorado River while on a boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said Friday.

 
Missouri teen falls to death from Florida ride
By Freida Frisaro and Mike Schneider The Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.

View of a sign advising commuters to fill their tanks before crossing to the US is displayed at ...
Californians head to Tijuana in search of cheaper gas
By Leila Miller and Alexandra Mendoza Los Angeles Times

Claudia Jessica Villarreal used to fill up her Nissan Pathfinder near her home in Chula Vista. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and gasoline prices went bonkers. The 54-year-old psychologist soon discovered a bargain.