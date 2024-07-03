101°F
Nation and World

Stamp prices are going up again — and it matches largest ever increase

United States Postal Service mail carrier Lizette Portugal finishes up loading her truck on Apr ...
United States Postal Service mail carrier Lizette Portugal finishes up loading her truck on April 30, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. (Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Moderna gets $176M to develop vaccine to treat bird flu
Tanasia Kenney The Charlotte Observer
July 3, 2024 - 8:57 am
 

It will soon cost more to mail a letter as the U.S. Postal Service plans another price hike on postage.

The first-class mail Forever stamp will see a 5-cent increase, jumping from 68 cents to 73 cents starting July 14, according to USPS.

It matches the largest increase in the Postal Service’s history and follows steady price hikes in recent years, data show. Rates first went up a nickel in 2019, when the cost to send a domestic letter went from 50 cents to 55 cents.

More recently, the USPS has raised the price on stamps to bring in “much needed revenue” amid rising costs fueled by inflation.

“As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan,” according to USPS.

Customers can expect other services to get more expensive, too, the Postal Service said. Metered letters will soon cost 69 cents to send, according to officials, and domestic postcards will cost 56 cents.

As of now, there aren’t plans to adjust Post Office Box rental fees, USPS said.

By Ohad Zwigenberg The Associated Press

Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against an Israeli Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

