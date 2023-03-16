61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Sticky situation: Train hauling corn syrup derails near Nevada, Arizona border

The Associated Press
March 16, 2023 - 11:24 am
 
Updated March 16, 2023 - 4:13 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

TOPOCK, Ariz. — A freight train carrying corn syrup — not hazardous materials — derailed in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, BNSF Railway said.

Railway spokesperson Lena Kent said there were no injuries in the derailment near Topock and, according to preliminary reports, no hazardous materials involved.

Topock is about 125 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

A spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Anita Mortensen, said that she was not aware of any spills or leaks.

The cause of the derailment of approximately eight cars is under investigation, Kent said in a statement.

The main track is blocked and Kent said it is not known when it will be reopened.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio and a string of derailments since then that have been grabbing headlines, including ones in Michigan, Alabama and other states.

In Arizona, Mortensen had earlier said the train was carrying hazardous materials. The derailment occurred near milepost 9 of Interstate 40, Mortensen said, which is a rural, nonresidential area about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Lake Havasu City.

The sheriff’s office had notified the National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF, the two entities that she said would be responding to the accident.

The NTSB also did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, igniting a fire and causing hundreds of people to be evacuated.

Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky. That left people questioning the potential health impacts even as authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people.

MOST READ
1
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
2
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
3
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
4
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
5
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sunlight peeks into the narrows of Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah, in 2016. (Lennie Mahler ...
Florida hiker, 1 other found dead in southern Utah flooding
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

Two men were found dead after floodwaters poured into a slot canyon in southern Utah, endangering three groups of hikers who had to be hoisted out via helicopter.

FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in ...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1B fraud conspiracy
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Guo Wengui, also known as Miles Kwok, was one of China’s richest businesspeople, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $1.1 billion in 2015.

This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the pro ...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project
By Matthew Daly and Chris Megerian Associated Press

The Biden administration approved the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska, drawing criticism from environmentalists.

President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, M ...
Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after collapse
By Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian and Cathy Bussewitz The Associated Press

At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

A man rides his bicycle through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11, 2023. ...
Another atmospheric river awaits to hit California
By Nic Coury and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The rain and snow is expected to extend from Central California to Oregon, as well as northern Nevada. High winds are also a concern.

People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif ...
Feds racing to sell assets as nation’s 16th largest bank fails
By Stan Choe and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Silicon Valley Bank, the nation’s 16th-largest bank, failed after depositors hurried to withdraw money this week amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It was the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

More stories for you
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
CLARENCE PAGE: Toxic disasters attract toxic politics — and Donald Trump
CLARENCE PAGE: Toxic disasters attract toxic politics — and Donald Trump
California river levee break causes evacuations, water rescues
California river levee break causes evacuations, water rescues
Another atmospheric river awaits to hit California
Another atmospheric river awaits to hit California
‘Weather whiplash’: California cleans up after March storms — PHOTOS
‘Weather whiplash’: California cleans up after March storms — PHOTOS
Another winter storm batters California, shutting mountain roads
Another winter storm batters California, shutting mountain roads