53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Suspect who killed 22 at Texas Walmart faces hate crime charges

By Michael Balsamo and Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press
February 6, 2020 - 10:55 am
 

WASHINGTON — The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Federal prosecutors were expected to announce multiple charges against the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, later Thursday at a news conference in El Paso, according to the person, who had direct knowledge of the case but was not authorized to disclose details of the indictment before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A manifesto attributed to the suspect in the Aug. 3 shooting, during a busy back-to-school shopping day, said the attack was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United States.

The shooting happened at a time when immigration officials were trying to manage a crush of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and there was political battle over their treatment. El Paso was the epicenter of the influx. President Donald Trump has made cracking down on immigration a hallmark of his administration and the polarizing topic makes headlines around the world.

8 Mexican nationals among victims

Eight Mexican nationals were among the victims of the attack at a Walmart store popular with shoppers in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just on the other side of the Rio Grande from El Paso.

David Lane, a Colorado-based lawyer representing Crusius in the federal case, said Thursday morning that he has not yet seen the indictment but hopes federal prosecutors don’t to seek his client’s execution.

“Part of the evolution of our society involves understanding that justice is not synonymous with vengeance, because vengeance disregards the essential humanity in all of us and brutalizes us all,” Lane said. “Part of my job here is to hopefully convince the Department of Justice that they are not the department of vengeance.”

Crusius, 21, is facing the death penalty on a state capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty last year.

6-month anniversary

The federal indictment comes as El Paso marks the six-month anniversary of the shooting. Last weekend, the commuter town of San Elizario planted 22 oak trees in honor of the victims. Local news outlets aired remembrances.

The federal charge follows Crusius’ state indictment last fall on a capital murder charge, which could also bring a death sentence. He has been held without bond since the shooting and kept isolated from other prisoners, on suicide watch for at least two months after the shooting.

Crusius surrendered to police after the attack at a busy Walmart, saying, “I’m the shooter,” and that he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant.

Online posting cited in documents

In court documents, prosecutors said Crusius published a screed online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” It cited, as inspiration, a mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed scores of Muslim residents of that country.

The document parroted some of Trump’s immigration policy rhetoric. El Paso residents such as former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination this year, accused Trump of promoting harmful stereotypes and fueling the idea that the increase in migrant crossings was a coordinated “invasion” by Latinos. The president has denied inciting violence.

Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ house in a Dallas suburb to El Paso to carry out the attack, according to police. A lawyer for Crusius’ family declined to comment Thursday.

The charges being announced Thursday are the latest by federal prosecutors following high-profile violent incidents. The Justice Department has brought federal hate crimes charges against a man suspected in a Hanukkah machete attack in New York in December that wounded five people; a man who opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh last year; and a man who killed a woman when he drove into a crowd of protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This combination of Jan. 26, 2020, photos shows at left, Democratic presidential candidate form ...
‘Enough is enough,” says DNC leader, calling for ‘recanvass’ in Iowa
By Steve Peoples, Julie Pace and Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee called on Thursday for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.

Harvey Weinstein departs a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in ...
Memory specialist leads off for defense in Weinstein’s rape trial
By Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays The Associated Press

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial rested their case on Thursday after more than two weeks of testimony punctuated by harrowing accounts from six women who say the disgraced movie mogul ignored pleas such as “no no no” and excused his behavior as a Hollywood norm.

In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, photo, a medical worker in a protective suit walks by patients ...
Virus deaths top 560 as China opens more hospitals
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

A first group of patients was expected to start testing a new antiviral drug, as China also moved people with milder symptoms into makeshift hospitals.

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in ...
2 cruise ships, 7.3K on board, caught in global virus situation
By Foster Klug and Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day. The little-understood coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people, and has spread panic and anger around the world.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for his rape trial, in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP P ...
Weinstein accuser declares: ‘He is my rapist’
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Subdued and somber in her third day testifying about her complex relationship with Weinstein, the woman told jurors: “I want the jury to know that he is my rapist.”

Workers arrange beds in a convention center that has been converted into a temporary hospital i ...
Hong Kong reports virus death, 2K hospital workers strike
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Hong Kong hospitals cut services as thousands of medical workers went on strike for a second day Tuesday to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely, as a new virus caused its first death in the semi-autonomous territory.