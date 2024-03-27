68°F
Nation and World

Talks resume on bringing Israeli delegation to Washington, sources say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech after a meeting with German Chanc ...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, Pool)
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, at far left, speaks while meeting with Defense Secretary ...
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, at far left, speaks while meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, across table at far right, at the Pentagon, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about healthcare at an event in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about healthcare at an event in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
More Stories
Lyle Menendez, left, and Erik Menendez (AP Photo/California Department of Corrections and Rehab ...
Mansion where Menendez brothers murdered their parents sells for $17M
Israeli forces check a building that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket in Kiryat Shmona in northern ...
Hezbollah fires rocket barrage in escalating battle with Israel
Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Feb ...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order fighting antisemitism at Texas colleges
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, ...
Settlement reached in lawsuit between Disney and Florida Gov. DeSantis
By Colleen Long and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press
March 27, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Talks have restarted aimed at bringing top Israeli officials to Washington to discuss potential military operations in Gaza, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned visit this week because he was angry about the U.S. abstention on a U.N. cease-fire resolution, two U.S. officials said Wednesday.

No date has been finalized for strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer and national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi to come to Washington, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive discussions and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

An Israeli official said the White House had reached out with the goal of setting a new meeting. The official was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister “did not authorize the departure of the delegation to Washington.”

The prime minister canceled the trip this week after the U.N. vote to demand a cease-fire in Hamas-run Gaza; the U.S. abstained from the vote but did not veto it. Netanyahu accused the United States of “retreating” from a “principled position” by allowing the resolution to pass without conditioning the cease-fire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The delegation to the U.S. was meant to discuss a promised ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is overflowing with displaced civilians. Israel has so far rejected American appeals to call off the planned operation.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was already in Washington by the time Netanyahu canceled the trip by other officials. Gallant met with Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The Gaza operation was one of many topics they discussed.

Netanyahu on Wednesday said his decision to cancel was meant to deliver a message to Hamas that international pressure against Israel will not prompt it to end the war without concessions from the terrorist group.

Speaking to visiting Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Netanyahu said the canceled visit “was a message first and foremost to Hamas: Don’t bet on this pressure, it’s not going to work.”

Netanyahu said the U.S. abstention on the U.N. vote was “very, very bad,” and that it “encouraged Hamas to take a hard line and to believe that international pressure will prevent Israel” from achieving its war aims. Israel wants to destroy Hamas’ military and governing capabilities and free the hostages taken by the terrorist group during its Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

THE LATEST
Lyle Menendez, left, and Erik Menendez (AP Photo/California Department of Corrections and Rehab ...
Mansion where Menendez brothers murdered their parents sells for $17M
Caroline Petrow-Cohen Los Angeles Times

The lavish Beverly Hills mansion where the Menendez brothers fatally shot their parents in 1989 has sold for $17 million, exactly 28 years to the day after the brothers were convicted of the brutal murders.

Members of the Patriot Front protest across the street from the Marrow Hotel in opposition to S ...
Antisemitic propaganda incidents have spiked, ADL report say
By Rick Sobey Boston Herald

White supremacist and antisemitic propaganda incidents continued to spike across the country last year, as local incidents have “grown exponentially in recent years,” the ADL reported.

 
6 presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse — VIDEO
By Lea Skene The Associated Press

Maryland’s governor said the crew of a cargo ship issued a mayday call and reported losing power moments before a crash took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

MORE STORIES
