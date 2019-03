(Vincent Browning/Facebook)

Petco means it when they say “all leased pets are welcome” in their stores.

A man decided to put that to the test when he brought his African Watusi steer to a Petco location in Humble, Texas.

Vincent Browning posted on Facebook that the “awesome crew at Petco-Atascocita did not disappoint” and welcomed his leashed steer Oliver with open arms.

Petco posted about the special visit from one of their “favorite customers” on their social media channels.