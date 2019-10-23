84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Texas teen charged in 2018 mass shooting to get psych evaluation

The Associated Press
October 23, 2019 - 3:07 pm
 

SANTE FE, Texas — A judge has ordered a third psychiatric examination of a teenager charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year to help determine whether the former student is mentally competent to stand trial.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder in the May 2018 Santa Fe High School attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.

District Court Judge John Ellisor on Tuesday ordered psychiatrist Dr. Victor Scarano to complete an examination of Pagourtzis, The Galveston County Daily News reported. Scarano was hired by the district attorney’s office.

Pagourtzis’ defense team and a court-ordered independent psychologist, Karen Gollaher, have already finished their evaluations of the teen.

Pagourtzis’ attorney Nick Poehl declined to comment, citing a gag order issued Tuesday.

Poehl argued in August that Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since his arrest and that he had no understanding of the legal proceedings.

No competency hearing has been ordered. The next pre-trial conference is scheduled for December.

The trial scheduled for next year has been moved to Fort Bend County, 45 miles from Galveston County — where the attack happened — because of intense publicity.

Court records show Pagourtzis also faces federal charges.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Sunday, April 22, 2018, file photo, a statue of a chained man is on display at the Nationa ...
Trump’s lynching claim renews pain for kin of actual victims
By Jay Reeves The Associated Press

Relatives of racist lynchings were aghast Tuesday after President Trump compared his own possible impeachment to lynching — racist killings that claimed at least 4,400 lives.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, ...
Russians deploy on Syrian border; US has 4 weeks to leave Iraq
By Suzan Fraser and Lefteris Pitarakis The Associated Press

Quickly moving to implement an accord with Turkey that divvies up control of northeastern Syria, Russia told Kurdish fighters to pull back from the entire frontier or else face being “steamrolled” by Turkish forces.

View of a truck, seen in rear, that was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thur ...
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
By Gregory Katz and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Police in southeastern England said 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a large cargo truck believed to have come from Bulgaria.

Santa Rosa police officers hold guns as they search the campus of Ridgway High School for suspe ...
Gunman goes to class after shooting 1 near California school
By Stefanie Dazio and Janie Har The Associated Press

Police Capt. John Cregan said authorities were still looking for the shooter’s handgun, which he put into a backpack and handed off to someone in a vehicle.

In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Maxwell Hare, center, and John Kinsman, back left, arrive at ...
2 Proud Boys members get 4-year sentences over NYC melee
The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Two members of the far-right Proud Boys were sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for their roles in a street fight after a speech last year at New York’s Metropolitan Republican Club.