84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

The fate of as many as 200 Israelis remains unknown

By Lilach Shoval and Hanan Greenwood Israel Hayom
October 20, 2023 - 10:52 am
 
Volunteers of the ZAKA emergency response team working to locate the bodies of murdered Israeli ...
Volunteers of the ZAKA emergency response team working to locate the bodies of murdered Israelis. (ZAKA Search and Rescue)

Nearly two weeks after the surprise attack by the Hamas terrorist organization on southern Israel, officials in the Israeli Defense Forces say that the fate of as many as 100-200 Israelis remains unknown.

Another 330 bodies of murdered Israelis have yet to be identified, and it is possible some might never be.

The military has informed 203 families that their loved ones have been kidnapped and taken to Gaza by Hamas. They have also had to share the heartbreaking prospect that some of their loved ones may already have been murdered.

Among those kidnapped, there are around 30 children under the age of 18 and between 10-20 elderly over the age of 60. In addition, hostages include citizens and dual citizens of between eight or nine other countries.

According to military data, some of the hostages are alive, some are injured, and others were likely already dead when they were taken. Most are most likely being held by Hamas, but some are also held hostage by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to authorities.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of murdered Israelis along the Gaza periphery as more are thought to be located near the border. On Thursday, the IDF recovered 90 bodies near the border, and although most were of Hamas terrorists, some were Israeli.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
2
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
3
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
4
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
5
A MrBeast-style video led this YouTuber to become a casino spokesperson
A MrBeast-style video led this YouTuber to become a casino spokesperson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden declares support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US security
By Chris Megerian and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

President Joe Biden declared it is “vital for America’s national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening U.S. involvement in a rare Oval Office address.

More stories
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Israel responds to Hamas firing 5K rockets, infiltration
Israel responds to Hamas firing 5K rockets, infiltration
COMMENTARY: Confronting evil
COMMENTARY: Confronting evil