The fate of as many as 200 Israelis remains unknown

Volunteers of the ZAKA emergency response team working to locate the bodies of murdered Israelis. (ZAKA Search and Rescue)

Nearly two weeks after the surprise attack by the Hamas terrorist organization on southern Israel, officials in the Israeli Defense Forces say that the fate of as many as 100-200 Israelis remains unknown.

Another 330 bodies of murdered Israelis have yet to be identified, and it is possible some might never be.

The military has informed 203 families that their loved ones have been kidnapped and taken to Gaza by Hamas. They have also had to share the heartbreaking prospect that some of their loved ones may already have been murdered.

Among those kidnapped, there are around 30 children under the age of 18 and between 10-20 elderly over the age of 60. In addition, hostages include citizens and dual citizens of between eight or nine other countries.

According to military data, some of the hostages are alive, some are injured, and others were likely already dead when they were taken. Most are most likely being held by Hamas, but some are also held hostage by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to authorities.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of murdered Israelis along the Gaza periphery as more are thought to be located near the border. On Thursday, the IDF recovered 90 bodies near the border, and although most were of Hamas terrorists, some were Israeli.