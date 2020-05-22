74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Tortoise, 53, looking for good home after owner dies of COVID-19

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2020 - 10:43 pm
 

Wanted: Loving home for 53-year-old tortoise

BOSTON — Wanted: Loving home for a middle-age tortoise that loves fruit salad, dandelions and sunshine.

MSPCA-Angell, a Boston animal welfare organization, has put a 53-year-old tortoise named Ms. Jennifer up for adoption because the owner recently died of COVID-19.

She is likely the oldest animal the organization has ever offered for adoption, spokesman Rob Halpin said in a statement Thursday.

Ms. Jennifer weighs four pounds and is about the size of a dinner plate. Anyone interested in adopting her has to be in it for the long haul, because tortoises can live to be 100 or older, the organization said.

The tortoise is the 10th animal to be surrendered to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals whose owners have either died of COVID-19 or become too ill to care for their pets.

“Like we do for every animal in our charge, we’ll take the best possible care of Ms. Jennifer until we find her a suitable adoptive home,” Victoria Odynsky, manager of MSPCA-Angell’s adoption center, said in a statement.

Ms. Jennifer celebrated her 53rd birthday this week with a dandelion cake.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
2
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
5
Steve Wynn talks casino rebound, air service, Macao connections
Steve Wynn talks casino rebound, air service, Macao connections
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
Hawaii’s jobless rate soars to 22.3% during pandemic
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 22.3% in April, up from just 2.4% the previous month, as hotels, restaurants and retailers closed amid efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Visitors gather at the Grand Canyon on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/M ...
Grand Canyon to reopen for Memorial Day weekend
The Associated Press

Grand Canyon National Park plans another four-day period for limited entry and daytime recreational access to some park areas on the South Rim.

The entrances to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi are closed following an active shooter th ...
Texas naval base shooting is ‘terrorism-related,’ FBI says
By Lolita C. Baldor and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, U.S. officials

In this May 12, 2020 photo, customers walk past an open sign at Rubio's Coastal Grill on Tuesda ...
A historic referendum on risk begins as nation reopens
By Michael Tackett The Associated Press

Can we go outside? Can we go back to work? Can we go to a restaurant or bar? Can we go to the beach? Can our children go back to school? Can we visit grandma?

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York. Presiden ...
Ex-Trump personal lawyer Cohen released from US prison
By Michael Balsamo and Jim Mustian The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was released from federal prison Thursday to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 
Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty in college scam case
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges in the college admissions bribery case.