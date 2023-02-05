64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Train carrying hazardous waste derailed in Ohio, evacuation order in place

Associated Press
February 5, 2023 - 2:20 pm
 
In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, ...
In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in the Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. (Melissa Smith via AP)
An Ohio state trooper goes door to door telling residents to leave downtown East Palestine, Ohi ...
An Ohio state trooper goes door to door telling residents to leave downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Smoke still billows from the remains of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday ...
Smoke still billows from the remains of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
An employee of HEPACO works in a creek along Sumner Street in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on ...
An employee of HEPACO works in a creek along Sumner Street in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Equipment and gravel pile up along the railroad tracks in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on Sun ...
Equipment and gravel pile up along the railroad tracks in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors.

About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9 p.m. Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said. No injuries to crew, residents or first responders have been reported.

East Palestine officials said Sunday that emergency responders were monitoring but keeping their distance from the fire, saying remediation efforts could not begin as long as the cars smoldered. The evacuation covers a a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius, officials said.

Mayor Trent Conaway, who declared a state of emergency in the village, said one person was arrested for going around barricades right up to the crash during the night. He warned that more arrests would follow if people did not to stay away.

“I don’t know why anybody would want to be up there; you’re breathing toxic fumes if you’re that close,” he said, stressing that monitors of air quality away from the fire showed no levels of concern and the town’s water is safe because it is fed by groundwater unaffected by some material that went into streams. Environmental protection agency crews were working to remove contaminants from streams and monitor water quality.

Fire Chief Keith Drabick said it was so important to avoid the area “because a train carrying hazardous material wrecked in the town and is burning. Doesn’t get any simpler than that.”

Sheriffs went door-to-door Sunday to count residents remaining and urge people within the evacuation area to leave. “We are asking residents to please evacuate and cooperate,” officials said in a statement. Schools and village offices will be closed Monday and officials would determine that afternoon whether the school closure would be extended. Businesses within the evacuation zone would not be allowed to open Monday, officials said.

Norfolk Southern said 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials — defined as cargo that could pose any kind of danger “including flammables, combustibles, or environmental risks.” Some cars carried vinyl chloride, and at least one was “intermittently releasing” its contents via a pressure release device.

Officials said Sunday afternoon that cars involved also carried combustible liquids, butyl acrylate and residue of benzene from previous shipments as well as nonhazardous materials such as wheat, plastic pellets, malt liquors and lube oil.

“Short-term exposure to low levels of substances associated with the derailment does not present a long-term health risk to residents,” said a “Frequently Asked Questions” post on the village Facebook page. “Vinyl chloride and benzene may cause cancer in people exposed in the workplace to high concentrations for many years; however, there is no indication that any potential exposure that occurred after the derailment increases the risk of cancer or any other long-term health effects in community members.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said only 10 cars carrying hazardous materials derailed and five of them were carrying vinyl chloride, not 14 as was said earlier. And officials stressed again late Saturday that they had not confirmed the release of vinyl chloride other than from pressure release devices operating as designed.

Vinyl chloride, used to make the polyvinyl chloride hard plastic resin in a variety of plastic products, is associated with increased risk of liver cancer and other cancers, according to the federal government’s National Cancer Institute. Norfolk Southern was to provide a fact sheet listing all chemicals involved.

The evacuation order covered homes of 1,500 to 2,000 of the town’s 4,800 to 4,900 residents, but officials said it was unknown exactly how many were actually affected. About eight residents remained at an emergency shelter. Norfolk Southern opened an assistance center in the village to gather information from affected residents; village officials said 75 people went to the center Saturday and about 100 had been there Sunday morning.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
2
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
3
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
4
Las Vegas is Perez Hilton’s family destination
Las Vegas is Perez Hilton’s family destination
5
Lions QB tells Derek Carr: ‘There’s life on the other side’
Lions QB tells Derek Carr: ‘There’s life on the other side’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Ame ...
US adds a surprisingly strong 517K jobs despite Fed hikes
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The number is a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates.

The All-American Canal runs between growing fields and a residential development in Calexico. ( ...
California stands alone on Colorado River water usage plan
By Ian James Los Angeles Times

With the recent expiration of a federal deadline, California now finds itself sharply at odds with six other states over how to take less water from the shrinking Colorado River.

More stories for you
California braces for potential floods
California braces for potential floods
Ninth storm slams into California
Ninth storm slams into California
Montecito community under evacuation order amid California deluge
Montecito community under evacuation order amid California deluge
Failed GOP candidate arrested in shootings at NM lawmakers’ homes
Failed GOP candidate arrested in shootings at NM lawmakers’ homes
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter