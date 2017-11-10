Trooper saves driver after deer crashes through windshield

Tennessee authorities say a state trooper saved the life of a driver whose neck was punctured and badly bleeding after a deer crashed through her windshield.

(Facebook)

Trooper saves driver stabbed by deer’s antler during crash

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Trooper Russell Bernard responded to the crash on Oct. 25 by putting pressure on the woman’s life-threatening wound until paramedics arrived.

THP says the deer was struck by a different vehicle and then smashed into the woman’s car. The antlers punctured her neck and the driver’s seat.

She was transported to Tri-Star Horizon in Dickson and later flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.

THP says the injuries to her neck and artery required emergency surgery.