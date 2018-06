Trump arrives in Singapore ahead of North Korean leader

Air Force One touched down in Singapore’s military Paya Labar Air Base Sunday night ahead of Tuesday’s historic first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set for Tuesday.

President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The summit will be the first ever face to face meeting between an American president and North Korean leader.

Hours earlier Kim landed at the city-state Changi airport where Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong greeted him.

