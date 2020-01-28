Trump, Netanyahu unveil ‘historic’ Israel-Palestinian peace plan
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday unveiled an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan produced by the White House without the input of the Palestinian Authority.
Speaking in the East Room of the White House ahead of the resumption of his impeachment trial in the Senate, Trump called the 80-page plan “a historic breakthrough” and said it offers Israelis and Palestinians a way out of the cycle of violence that has plagued them for decades.
“I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems,” he said.
The Mideast peace proposal is expected to be very favorable to Israel, and Netanyahu has hailed it as a chance to “make history” and define Israel’s final borders. Netanyahu’s political challenger Benny Gantz has spoken in glowing terms about Trump and his initiative. Trump insists it has a chance.
Trump said Monday that “we’ll see whether or not it catches hold.”
