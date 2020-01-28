Trump, Netanyahu unveil ‘historic’ Israel-Palestinian peace plan

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday unveiled an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan produced by the White House without Palestinian input.

In a March 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington. Trump is holding back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief challenger ahead of the unveiling of the U.S. administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The meetings come just a month before Netanyahu and Benny Gantz are set to face off in national elections for the third time in less than a year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Israel Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz arrives to address media in Tel Aviv, Israel. President Donald Trump is holding back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief challenger ahead of the unveiling of the U.S. administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The meetings come just a month before Netanyahu and Benny Gantz are set to face off in national elections for the third time in less than a year. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday unveiled an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan produced by the White House without the input of the Palestinian Authority.

Speaking in the East Room of the White House ahead of the resumption of his impeachment trial in the Senate, Trump called the 80-page plan “a historic breakthrough” and said it offers Israelis and Palestinians a way out of the cycle of violence that has plagued them for decades.

“I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems,” he said.

The Mideast peace proposal is expected to be very favorable to Israel, and Netanyahu has hailed it as a chance to “make history” and define Israel’s final borders. Netanyahu’s political challenger Benny Gantz has spoken in glowing terms about Trump and his initiative. Trump insists it has a chance.

Trump said Monday that “we’ll see whether or not it catches hold.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

