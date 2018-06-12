Trump optimistic Kim will remain committed to nuclear deal

President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement on Tuesday at the end of a high-stakes summit that is supposed to end with the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

SINGAPORE — President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement that committed them “to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” on Tuesday at the end of a high-stakes one-day summit.

It was a deal that supporters were quick to applaud as an historic outside-the-box first meeting between an American president and North Korean leader. For their part, detractors derided the deal as a global-image win for Kim that gave the United States nothing in return, despite North Korea’s history of reneging on its commitments.

But Trump was able to argue he achieved more than expected before June 12 with the return of three U.S. hostages before the summit.

Kim flew to Pyongyang shortly after the ceremony held at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, while an expansive Trump conducted a free-wheeling press conference that lasted more than an hour.

Trump told reporters he thinks Kim will live up to the terms and spirit of the deal. “Honestly I think he’s going to do these things,” Trump said.

The statement calls for new relations between the United States and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a “stable peace regime” on the peninsula, complete denuclearization and the return of the remains of POW/MIA to families of the dead.

The statement made no reference to the hermit kingdom’s well-documented human rights violations. In 2014, a United Nations Commission charged the DPRK with such “crimes against humanity” as murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment and rape.

During the briefing, however, Trump recalled the awful death of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was arrested in North Korea in 2016 for trying to steal a poster and sentenced to 15 years in jail. Warmbier died in June 2017 shortly after Pyongyang released the young man near death and in a coma. His parents have sued the DPRK for his wrongful death.

“Without Otto, this would not have happened,” Trump maintained as he suggested that Warmbier’s death affect not only Warmbier’s family, but also Pyongyang.

Trump described Warmbier’s death as terrible and brutal, but not in vain, as in the aftermath “a lot of people started to focus on what was going on – including North Korea.”

Trump hailed the agreement as a likely a path to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula – adding “and it will be verified.”

But critics like Bruce Klingner of the conservative Heritage Foundation noted that the June 12 statement omitted two key words – “verifiable” and “irreversible” – that have been key to U.S. demands for denuclearization.

Just the day before during a talk with reporters, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted, “The ultimate objective we seek from diplomacy with North Korea has not changed. The complete and verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept.”

In exchange for North Korea’s denuclearization, Trump told reporters, he wanted to bring the 32,000 troops stationed in South Korea back home.

The United States would disarm as well, by ending “war games” – military exercises routinely conducted with South Korea – Trump said, which will save U.S. taxpayers “a tremendous amount of money” and which Kim considers to be “provocative.”

If Kim fails to deliver, U.S. military action and sanctions can be applied, Trump added.

“We are deeply concerned about the signal Trump sent by calling our joint alliance defensive exercises ‘provocative’,” responded Kelly Magsamen in a statement released by the liberal Center for American Progress.

The summit began with a handshake and a photo opportunity shortly after 9 a.m. Later during an expanded bilateral session, the two sides talked to each other across a conference table.

Trump told reporters that he used the summit to show Kim a video produced to convince the young leader that a deal could turn his country into a vital, modern powerhouse.

Before Trump strode to the podium at his press briefing, the White House showed the video – first a version in Korean, then one in English. The English narrator noted the summit provided a “special moment in time when a man is presented with one chance that may never be repeated. What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not?”

Before the summit, Trump frequently suggested that if Kim agreed to give up his nuclear program, not only would U.S. sanctions end, but also South Korea, Japan and China would provide financial aid that could turn North Korea into a booming economic success story.

Trump admitted that he had spoken with Kim over the phone before their face-to-face meeting, although he would not provide details.

During his remarks to the press, Trump hailed Kim as a “very talented man” who “loves his country very much.” When a reporter asked Trump to explain those remarks in the face of Kim’s dismal human rights record, the president responded that he never said Kim was “nice,” only that he was “very talented” – and with the rare ability to run the harsh nation at the age of 26.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.