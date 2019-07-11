107°F
Nation and World

Twitter back online after hour-long outage on Thursday

The Associated Press
July 11, 2019 - 12:36 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter appears to be back after a nearly hour-long outage.

The company said Thursday that it was investigating the problem but had not provided further updates as of 12:45 p.m. PT.

The outage began before noon. The company has not said how widespread the outage is. The disruption appeared to have affected both web and mobile app users. According to Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, problems are being reported from the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

The outage is occurring as President Donald Trump convenes a White House conference of like-minded critics of Big Tech.

