U.S. military says it destroyed Houthi drones over Red Sea, Yemen

Members of Houthi security forces stand guard during a march in the capital Sanaa on March 15, ...
Members of Houthi security forces stand guard during a march in the capital Sanaa on March 15, 2024, in support of Palestinians amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. A missile launched on March 15 by Yemen's Houthi rebels at a ship in the Red Sea caused no damage, after they threatened to expand their harassment campaign which has disrupted global trade. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By Samy Magdy Associated Press
April 1, 2024 - 5:57 pm
 

CAIRO — The U.S. military said its forces destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle in a Houthi terrorist-held area of war-ravaged Yemen and another over a crucial shipping route in the Red Sea. It was the latest development in months of tension between the Iran-backed terrorists and the U.S.

The drones, which were destroyed Saturday morning, posed a threat to U.S. and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region, said the U.S. Central Command.

It said that one done was destroyed over the Red Sea, while the second was destroyed on the ground as it was prepared to launch.

“These actions are necessary to protect our forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM said.

There was no comment from the Houthi terrorists, which control much of Yemen’s north and west.

The terrorists launched a campaign of drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in November. They have also fired missiles toward Israel, although those have largely fallen short or been intercepted.

The terrorists have described their campaign as an effort to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The ships targeted by the Houthis, however, largely have had little or no connection to Israel, the U.S. or other nations involved in the war.

The Houthis have kept up their campaign of attacks despite more than two months of U.S.-led airstrikes.

Earlier this month, CENTCOM said its forces also destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. It also said Houthis fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea, but no injuries or damages were reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships.

The escalation in the Red Sea and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza impacted the U.N.-led efforts to relaunch political talks to end Yemen’s yearslong conflict, according to the U.N. envoy for Yemen.

Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council in mid-March that he had hoped to reach an agreement on a nationwide cease-fire in Yemen by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began early in March.

