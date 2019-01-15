UK lawmakers reject May’s Brexit deal

British lawmakers have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal by a huge margin, plunging U.K. politics into crisis 10 weeks before the country is due to leave the European Union.

In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is congratulated by a Conservative MP at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019. British lawmakers have begun voting on whether to approve or reject the divorce agreement between the government and the European Union. (House of Commons/PA via AP)

Pro-European demonstrators hold EU flags at Parliament Square in London, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

An activist from Avaaz wears a mask of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as Pro-European demonstrators protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

An pro-Brexit demonstrator confronts police officers in Parliament square in London, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Rival groups of pro-Brexit and pro-EU demonstrators are rallying outside Britain's Parliament ahead of Tuesday's historic vote on a divorce deal with the European Union. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON — British lawmakers have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal by a huge margin, plunging U.K. politics into crisis 10 weeks before the country is due to leave the European Union.

The House of Commons voted 432 -202 on Tuesday against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU in November.

Legislators from both pro-EU and pro-Brexit sides of Britain’s political divide rejected May’s entreaties to back the deal and deliver on citizens’ the June 2016 vote to leave the 28-nation bloc.

The defeat leaves May’s leadership wobbling and the government with just a few days, until Monday, to come up with a “Plan B.”

Unless a deal is ratified, Britain is set for a disorderly exit from the bloc on March 29, with potentially tumultuous economic and social consequences.