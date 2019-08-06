104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

United Airlines pilot charged with failing alcohol test in Scotland

The Associated Press
August 6, 2019 - 11:25 am
 

LONDON — A United Airlines pilot appeared in court in Scotland Tuesday, charged with being over the alcohol limit as he prepared to fly to New Jersey.

Glendon Gulliver was charged under the Railways and Transport Safety Act, but did not enter a plea. The 61-year-old pilot was granted bail by a judge at Paisley Sheriff Court near Glasgow.

Gulliver and his 45-year-old co-pilot were arrested Sunday on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

The flight, UA62 from Glasgow Airport to Newark, New Jersey, was canceled after the arrests.

The other pilot was released without charge before Tuesday’s hearing.

The alcohol limit for pilots is nine micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath – less than half the 22 micrograms limit for drivers in Scotland.

In 2017 two United Airlines pilots were jailed for breaching alcohol limits before a flight from Glasgow Airport.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Jon Huntsman Jr., the U.S. ambassador to Russia, looks on durin ...
US ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, stepping down
The Associated Press

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. is resigning after a two-year stint during what he called a historically difficult time in relations between the two countries.

A July 3, 2018, file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn ...
Sales of overdose-reversing drug jump as opioid deaths finally fall
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the closing ceremony of the Sao Paulo Forum ...
Maduro regime makes Venezuela a rogue state, Bolton warns
By Joshua Goodman and Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton pressed his case Tuesday for sweeping action against Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, warning foreign governments and companies that they could face retaliation in the U.S. if they continue to do business with his socialist administration.