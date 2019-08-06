107°F
Nation and World

Uruguay, Venezuela advise against US travel after El Paso massacre

The Associated Press
August 5, 2019 - 6:49 pm
 

EL PASO, Texas — Two Latin American governments with U.S. travel advisories have warned of the dangers of visiting the United States after two mass shootings over the weekend left more than 30 people dead.

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry urged citizens who travel to the U.S. to take “extreme precautions.”

In a release, the ministry said U.S. authorities can’t prevent the shootings because of “indiscriminate possession of firearms” and advised Uruguayans to avoid large public events including shopping centers, art and food festivals, and religious gatherings.

The U.S. State Department downgraded Uruguay’s travel status Friday from “normal precaution” to “increased caution” because of increased crime.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting that its citizens “postpone travel” to the U.S. in light of “violence and indiscriminate hate crimes.”

The U.S has warned its citizens against any travel to Venezuela.

