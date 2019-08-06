Uruguay, Venezuela advise against US travel after El Paso massacre

EL PASO, Texas — Two Latin American governments with U.S. travel advisories have warned of the dangers of visiting the United States after two mass shootings over the weekend left more than 30 people dead.

People pray a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People march in silence Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas, holding sunflowers and signs to honor the victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Lola Gomez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Lisa Basa, left, and Ana Rodriguez buy El Paso Strong t-shirts from Proper Printshop's Alan Hudson just after they were printed Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his shop in El Paso, Texas. The proceeds from the sales of the shirts will be donated to the El Paso Community Foundation's El Paso Shooting Victim's Fund. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry urged citizens who travel to the U.S. to take “extreme precautions.”

In a release, the ministry said U.S. authorities can’t prevent the shootings because of “indiscriminate possession of firearms” and advised Uruguayans to avoid large public events including shopping centers, art and food festivals, and religious gatherings.

The U.S. State Department downgraded Uruguay’s travel status Friday from “normal precaution” to “increased caution” because of increased crime.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting that its citizens “postpone travel” to the U.S. in light of “violence and indiscriminate hate crimes.”

The U.S has warned its citizens against any travel to Venezuela.