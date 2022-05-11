55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high

By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 - 5:44 am
 
A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. U.S consumers ha ...
A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. U.S consumers have so far defied higher prices for gas, food, and rent and have been spending more in 2022, providing crucial support to the economy. How long that can continue will be one of the key factors affecting the economy and inflation this year. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation slowed in April after seven months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households.

Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from 12 months earlier, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest rate since 1981.

On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.3% from March to April, a still-elevated rate but the smallest increase in eight months. Consumer prices had spiked 1.2% from February to March, mostly because of a sudden jump in gas prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nationally, the price of a gallon of regular gas has reached a record $4.40, according to AAA, though that figure isn’t adjusted for inflation. The high price of oil is the main factor. A barrel of U.S. benchmark crude sold for around $100 a barrel Tuesday. Gas had fallen to about $4.10 a gallon in April, after reaching $4.32 in March.

Beyond the financial strain for households, inflation is posing a serious political problem for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats in the midterm election season, with Republicans arguing that Biden’s $1.9 trillion financial support package last March overheated the economy by flooding it with stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment aid and child tax credit payments.

On Tuesday, Biden sought to take the initiative and declared inflation “the No. 1 problem facing families today” and “my top domestic priority.”

Biden blamed chronic supply chain snarls related to the swift economic rebound from the pandemic, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for igniting inflation. He said his administration will help ease price increases by shrinking the government’s budget deficit and by fostering competition in industries, like meatpacking, that are dominated by a few industry giants.

Still, new disruptions overseas or other unforeseen problems could always send U.S. inflation back up to new highs. If the European Union decides, for example, to cut off Russian oil, gas prices in the United States would likely accelerate. China’s COVID lockdowns are worsening supply problems and hurting growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Previous signs that U.S. inflation might be peaking didn’t last. Price increases decelerated last August and September, suggesting at the time that higher inflation might be temporary, as many economists — and officials at the Federal Reserve — had suggested. But prices shot up again in October, prompting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to start shifting policy toward higher rates.

This time, though, several factors are pointing to an inflation peak. Natural gas prices, which soared in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fell on average in April and likely slowed inflation. Used car prices are also expected to have dropped last month. Automakers’ supply chains have unraveled a bit, and new car sales have risen.

While food and energy have endured some the worst price spikes of the past year, analysts often monitor the core figure to get a sense of underlying inflation. Core inflation also typically rises more slowly than the overall price increases and can take longer to decline. Rents, for example, are rising at a historically fast pace, and there is little sign of that trend reversing anytime soon.

The unexpected persistence of high inflation has caused the Fed to embark on what may become its fastest series of interest rate increases in 33 years. Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate by a half-point, its steepest increase in two decades. And Powell signaled that more such sharp rate hikes are coming.

The Powell Fed is seeking to pull off the notoriously difficult — and risky — task of cooling the economy enough to slow inflation without causing a recession. Economists say such an outcome is possible but unlikely with inflation this high.

In the meantime, by some measures Americans’ wages are rising at the fastest pace in 20 years. Their higher pay enables more people to at least partly keep up with higher prices. But employers typically respond by charging customers more to cover their higher labor costs, which, in turn, heightens inflationary pressures.

Last Friday’s jobs report for April included data on hourly pay that suggested that wage gains were slowing, which, if it continues, could help ease inflation this year.

MOST READ
1
Developer turning shuttered golf course into 1,600-home housing project
Developer turning shuttered golf course into 1,600-home housing project
2
Man who followed children in Las Vegas beaten with a pipe, police say
Man who followed children in Las Vegas beaten with a pipe, police say
3
Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games
Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games
4
District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge
District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge
5
Henderson psychologist sentenced to prison in wife’s 2015 death
Henderson psychologist sentenced to prison in wife’s 2015 death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden speaks at an event on lowering the cost of high-speed internet in the Rose ...
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
By Aamer Madhani and Will Weissert The Associated Press

President Joe Biden announced Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali reacts after being found not guilty of indecent assault and battery ...
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
By Philip Marcelo The Associated Press

Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate in a criminal case that arose from the global #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

Signs alert visitors to the severe drought in Mendocino, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (A ...
Californians using a lot more water despite drought
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California’s water usage jumped nearly 19% in March. State officials said Tuesday it’s the most water used in one month since 2015.

A child who fled from Mariupol with his family waits in a bus upon their arrival at a reception ...
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
By Elena Becatoros and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a major patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict was headed.

FILE - Country music legend Mickey Gilley, 80, performs at Shenandoah University in Winchester, ...
Mickey Gilley, helped inspire ‘Urban Cowboy,’ dies at 86
The Associated Press

“He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side,” said a statement from Mickey Gilley Associates. One of three remaining Gilley’s nightclubs is in Las Vegas.