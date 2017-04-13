US-led coalition accidentally kills 18 Syrian allies

U.S.-led aircraft accidentally bombed friendly Syrian forces fighting the Islamic State in northern Syria earlier this week, killing 18, the Pentagon said Thursday. The April 11 bombing marks the worst confirmed friendly-fire incident in the nearly three-year-old war against the terrorist group.

The U.S.-led coalition said in a statement that the airstrike was requested by “partnered forces” near the town of Tabqa who accidentally targeted a group of Kurdish and Arab fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF. The partnered forces believed that the SDF’s position belonged to the Islamic State, the statement said.

“The general leadership of SDF in coordination with international coalition will investigate the reasons behind the accident in order to prevent it happening again,” the Syrian Democratic Forces General Command said in a statement.

Last month, Syrian Democratic Forces along with U.S. Special Operations forces landed behind Islamic State lines and crossed the Euphrates River in an attempt to seize the town of Tabqa, as well as its strategic dam and airfield. The SDF is composed of various entities, including the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units, known as the YPG, and the predominately Arab Syrian Arab Coalition. It is unclear if the two groups are working side by side or independently of one another.

“The Coalition is assessing the cause of the incident and will implement appropriate safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the Pentagon statement said. Multiple nations, including Belgium, Denmark and Australia, participate in the air war against the Islamic State, and it is unclear if any country besides the United States was involved in Tuesday’s errant strike.

Before this week’s incident, U.S.-led forces had acknowledged two friendly fire events during the war against the Islamic State. In December 2015, nine Iraqi soldiers in Fallujah were accidentally killed by U.S.-led aircraft, and in January 2016 nine Shiite militiamen fighting near Tikrit were bombed by an Iraqi drone.