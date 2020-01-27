US military plane crashes in Afghanistan, Taliban says

A U.S. military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, a Taliban spokesman and Afghan journalist affiliated with the militant group said.

This photo provided by Tariq Ghazniwal shows an aircraft that crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The U.S. military says it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan. (Tariq Ghazniwal via AP)

KABUL, Afghanistan —

Tariq Ghazniwal, a journalist in the area, said that he saw the burning aircraft. In an exchange on Twitter, he told The Associated Press that he saw two bodies and the front of the aircraft was badly burned. He added that the aircraft’s body and tail were hardly damaged. His information could not be independently verified.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a U.S. Air Force plane crashed in the Ghazni province. He claimed the crash killed “lots” of U.S. service members. The militant group often exaggerates casualty figures.

Ghazniwal said the crash site was about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from a U.S. military base. Local Taliban have deployed to protect the crash site, he said, and several other militants were combing the nearby village for two people they say survived the crash.

The Taliban control much of the Ghazni province and have total control over the local area of the crash.

Ghazniwal said the site was near a village called Sado Khelo, in the Deh Yak district. He also said the crash occurred soon after 1 p.m. local time, but residents in the area did not report a loud crashing noise. He couldn’t say whether the aircraft had been shot down but “the crash was not loud.”

U.S. Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for U.S. Central Command, declined to comment when told about the Taliban claim. She earlier acknowledged American military officials were investigating reports of a crash in Afghanistan. She said that it remained unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash.

However, pictures on social media purportedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft, which the U.S. military uses for electronic surveillance over Afghanistan.

Images on social media purportedly of the crashed plane showed an aircraft bearing U.S. Air Force markings similar to other E-11A surveillance aircraft photographed by aviation enthusiasts. Visible registration numbers on the plane also appeared to match those aircraft.

The so-called Battlefield Airborne Communications Node can be carried on unmanned or crewed aircraft like the E-11A. It is used by the military to extend the range of radio signals and can be used to convert the output of one device to another, such as connecting a radio to a telephone.

Colloquially referred to by the U.S. military as “Wi-Fi in the sky,” the BACN system is used in areas where communications are otherwise difficult, elevating signals above obstacles like mountains. The system is in regular use in Afghanistan.

Gannon reported from Islamabad. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell, Aya Batrawy and David Rising contributed to this report from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Tameem Aghkhar from Kabul, Afghanistan.