69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US poised to punish Russia for hacking with sweeping sanctions

By Aamer Madhani and Eric Tucker The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 - 8:34 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Months after hack, US poised to announce sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to announce sanctions in response to a massive Russian hacking campaign that breached vital federal agencies, as well as for election interference, a senior administration official said Wednesday night.

The sanctions, foreshadowed for weeks by the administration, would represent the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for last year’s hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach. In that intrusion, Russian hackers are believed to have infected widely used software with malicious code, enabling them to access the networks of at least nine agencies in what U.S. officials believe was an intelligence gathering operation aimed at mining government secrets.

Besides that hack, U.S. officials last month alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in his unsuccessful bid for reelection as president, though there’s no evidence Russia or anyone else changed votes or manipulated the outcome.

The measures are to be announced Thursday, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear what, if any, other actions might be planned. Officials had previously said they expected to take actions both seen and unseen.

The sanctions, presumably intended to send a clear retributive message to Russia and to deter similar acts in the future, come amid an already tense relationship between the U.S. and Russia.

President Joe Biden told Putin this week in their second call to “de-escalate tensions” following a Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border, and said the U.S. would “act firmly in defense of its national interests” regarding Russian intrusions and election interference.

In a television interview last month, he replied “I do” when asked if he thought Putin was a “killer.” He said the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Putin were done. Putin later recalled his ambassador to the U.S. and pointed at the U.S. history of slavery and slaughtering Native Americans and the atomic bombing of Japan in World War II.

It remained unclear whether the U.S. actions would actually result in changed behavior, especially since past measures by the U.S. have failed to bring an end to Russian hacking. The Obama administration expelled diplomats from the U.S. in 2016 in response to interference in that year’s presidential election. And though Trump was often reluctant to criticize Putin, his administration also expelled diplomats in 2018 for Russia’s alleged poisoning of an ex-intelligence officer in Britain.

U.S. officials are still grappling with the aftereffects of the SolarWinds intrusion, which affected agencies including the Treasury, Justice, Energy and Homeland Security departments, and are still assessing what information may have been stolen. The breach exposed vulnerabilities in the supply chain as well as weaknesses in the federal government’s own cyber defenses.

The actions would represent the second major round of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration against Russia. Last month, the U.S. sanctioned seven mid-level and senior Russian officials, along with more than a dozen government entities, over a nearly fatal nerve-agent attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his subsequent jailing.

MOST READ
1
Locals rejoice over lifting of COVID restrictions
Locals rejoice over lifting of COVID restrictions
2
Sisolak says state reopening to 100% capacity by June 1
Sisolak says state reopening to 100% capacity by June 1
3
5 men arrested during Las Vegas prostitution operation
5 men arrested during Las Vegas prostitution operation
4
George Floyd’s death caused by heart rhythm problem, defense witness says
George Floyd’s death caused by heart rhythm problem, defense witness says
5
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is held by pha ...
Pause to go on as advisers seek more evidence into J&J vaccine
By Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

The clots occurred in strange places, in veins that drain blood from the brain, and in people with abnormally low levels of clot-forming platelets.

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 1 ...
1 dead, 12 missing from capsized ship off Louisiana
By Stacey Plaisance, Kevin McGill and Jeff Martin The Associated Press

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III said time was critical in the rescue effort, especially because more rough weather was in the forecast.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washi ...
No charges for officer in Capitol riot shooting, prosecutors say
By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Prosecutors said Ashli Babbitt was part of the mob that was trying to get into the House as Capitol Police officers were evacuating members of Congress from the chamber.

 
Former police officer to be charged in death of Black motorist
By Scott Bauer and Mike Householder The Associated Press

The charging decision was announced as the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin progresses in the death of George Floyd.

FILE - Disgraced financier Bernard Madoff leaves U.S. District Court in Manhattan after a bail ...
Bernie Madoff, convicted Ponzi schemer, dies at 82
By Michael Balsamo and Tom Hays The Associated Press

For decades, he enjoyed an image as a self-made financial guru whose Midas touch defied market fluctuations.

Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol ...
Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6, report says
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn’t be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards.

In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, center, top U.S. commander for th ...
US troops to leave Afghanistan by 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attack
By Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country, several U.S. officials said.

 
Defense focuses on Floyd’s drug use as it begins its case
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

The defense began its case Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, seizing on a 2019 confrontation between police and George Floyd in which Floyd suffered dangerously high blood pressure and confessed to heavy use of opioid painkillers.