US students take part in walkouts to protest gun violence

Young people in the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in what activists hoped would be the biggest demonstration of student activism yet in response to last month’s massacre in Florida.

Students at Yarmouth High School participate in a walkout to protest gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Yarmouth, Maine. Leaders of the rally address the crowd from the back of a pick-up truck in front of the school. Yarmouth is one of the few schools in Maine that did not cancel school on Wednesday as the state digs out from the third major winter storm in two weeks. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Students from Miami County Day School walk out of their school to protest gun violence in Miami Shores, Fla., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Students from all over the country rallied to continue to put pressure on state and federal lawmakers to enact gun control and school safety legislation. The day marks one month since a gunman killed 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

After a rally in front of the White House, students march up Pennsylvania Avenue toward Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Pat Gibson holds a drawing of Meadow Pollack, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, as she stands outside of the school as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Students from James Ferris High School hold a banner outside of the school during a student walkout, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A sign commemorating the 1999 Columbine High School shooting is collected with other commemorative signs as students at Wissahickon High School return to class after participating in a walkout Wednesday March 14, 2018 in Ambler, Pa. Students across the United States walked out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Freshman Kennedi Lawson, 14, carries a sign as student walkout at Cherry Hill West High School in remembrance of those killed in the Parkland, Fla., shooting in Cherry Hill, N.J., on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. ( David Maialetti /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Students at Silver Spring International Middle School in Maryland participate in a 17-minute tribute to the victims of the shooting one month ago in Parkland, Florida. Schools in the Washington, D.C., suburbs participated in the national walkout. Many high school students traveled to the White House and Capitol to urge the president and lawmakers to enact gun control measures. (Gary Martin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of students walk out of Midwood High School as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. It is the nation's biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is planned for Wednesday, March 14, when organizers have called for a 17-minute school walkout nationwide to protest gun violence. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

Students discuss gun violence ahead of a walkout at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew)

Students file out of Perry Hall High School in Perry Hall, Md., Wednesday, March 14, 2018, during a student walkout. Students across the country planned to participate in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after a deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Students, aged 17 & 18, pose for photographs with a banner outside the front of the American School in London, after taking part in a 10am local-time, 17-minute walkout in the school playground, which was attended by approximately 300 students aged 14-18, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. From Maine to Hawaii, students planned to walk out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the U.S. and around the world, organizers said. Students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim in the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students in several Clark County schools and at UNLV are planning demonstrations at 10 a.m. local time.

Thousands of students gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, holding colorful signs and cheering in support of gun control. The students chanted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho. The NRA has got to go!” and “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!”

President Donald Trump was traveling in Los Angeles at the time.

#TeamTitus is rallying in solidarity with all the students, victims, and advocates from across the nation who mobilized. We will not be ignored. #nationalwalkoutdaydc pic.twitter.com/lhMRCBNHVr — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) March 14, 2018

In Parkland, Florida

Stoneman Douglas High senior David Hogg livestreamed the walkout at the tragedy-stricken school in Parkland, Florida, on his YouTube channel. Walking amid a mass of people making their way onto the football field, he criticized politicians for not taking more action to protect students.

He said the students could not be expected to remain in class when there was work to do to prevent gun violence.

“Every one of these individuals could have died that day. I could have died that day,” he said.

From Florida to New York, students poured out of their schools, marching through the streets or gathering on campus to demonstrate.

Some schools applauded students for taking a stand or at least tolerated the walkouts, while others threatened discipline.

The coordinated walkout was organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March, which brought thousands to Washington last year.

Although the group wanted students to shape protests on their own, it also offered them a list of demands for lawmakers, including a ban on assault weapons and mandatory background checks for all gun sales.

“Our elected officials must do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to this violence,” the organization said on its website.

March for Our Lives rally

Other protests planned in coming weeks include the March for Our Lives rally for school safety, which organizers say is expected to draw hundreds of thousands to the nation’s capital on March 24. Another round of school walkouts is planned for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High shooting in Colorado.

Some students in Massachusetts said that after Wednesday’s protest, they planned to rally outside the Springfield headquarters of the gun maker Smith & Wesson.

The walkouts drew support from companies including media conglomerate Viacom, which planned to pause programming on MTV, BET and all its other networks for 17 minutes during the walkouts.

Districts in Sayreville, New Jersey, and Maryland’s Harford County drew criticism this week when they said students could face punishment for leaving class.

In suburban Atlanta, one of Georgia’s largest school systems announced that students who participated might face unspecified consequences. Some vowed to walk out anyway.

“Change never happens without backlash,” said Kara Litwin, a senior at Pope High School in Cobb County.

The possibility of being suspended “is overwhelming, and I understand that it’s scary for a lot of students,” said Lian Kleinman, a junior at Pope High. “For me personally, this is something I believe in. This is something I will go to the ends of the Earth for.”

Other schools sought a middle ground, offering “teach-ins” or group discussions on gun violence.

Meanwhile, free speech advocates geared up for a battle. The American Civil Liberties Union issued advice for students who walk out, saying schools can’t legally punish them more harshly because of the political nature of their message. In Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas, some lawyers said they would provide free legal help to students who are punished.