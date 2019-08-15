104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

US wants a new 911-like number for suicide hotline

By Tali Arbel The Associated Press
August 15, 2019 - 11:20 am
 

NEW YORK — With suicides on the rise, the U.S. government wants to make the national crisis hotline easier to reach.

Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.

A law passed last year required the Federal Communications Commission to study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention, like 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. The FCC said in a Wednesday report that there is “overwhelming support” for a three-digit number because it would be easier for distressed people to get help.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he intends to start the months-long process to make that happen.

Anything that makes it easier for people having suicidal thoughts — and their loved ones — to reach out for assistance is good, said Dr. Lynn Bufka, an associate executive director at the American Psychological Association. “There’s no way most of them are going to remember the 800 numbers. 988 makes it much easier to remember.”

The government’s action comes as suicide rates have increased across the U.S. over the past two decades, and dramatically so — by more than 30% — in half of U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 45,000 deaths in 2016.

The new, shorter number would likely lead to more calls, which in turn would mean more expenses for crisis centers already struggling to keep up . If the number of calls to the hotline doubled, centers would need an extra $50 million a year to handle the increase, the FCC said, citing the federal agency that funds the hotline, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“These kinds of hotlines need to be well supported and well-funded,” Bufka said. “Let’s make sure we’ve got the resources in place to really be able to respond.”

She cautioned that if someone in a moment of crisis called and couldn’t get through to a counselor, that could add to the despair.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Surveillance video from Riverside County Department of Animal Services
California woman gets jail for dumping puppies in trash
The Associated Press

A Southern California woman authorities caught on surveillance video in April dumping a bag of 3-day-old puppies into a trash can has received jail time.

In this video grab provided by the RU-RTR Russian television, a Russian Ural Airlines' A321 pla ...
Captain called hero after bird strike disables Russian jetliner
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The captain of a Russian passenger jet was hailed as a hero Thursday for landing his plane in a cornfield after it collided with a flock of gulls, causing both engines to malfunction. Only one passenger was hospitalized.

In this image from video taken by Bill Trenwith on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, a man exits a buil ...
Philadelphia gunman, 36, has criminal past, police say
By Christina Paciolla and Claudia Lauer The Associated Press

An hourslong standoff where a gunman shot at police, wounding six of them, as he was barricaded inside a Philadelphia home somehow ended with no fatalities.

A man uses a fire extinguisher to put out a tear gas canister as they confront police in Hong K ...
China ambassador issues warning over Hong Kong protests
The Associated Press

China’s ambassador to the U.K. said Thursday the Beijing government will not “sit on its hands” if the situation in Hong Kong continues to deteriorate after more than two months of near-daily street protests.

In a July 4, 2019, photo, Chinese magazines with front covers featuring Chinese President Xi Ji ...
China threatens retaliation if US tariff hikes begin Sept. 1
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

China on Thursday threatened retaliation if Washington steps up its war over trade and technology by going ahead with planned Sept. 1 tariff hikes on additional Chinese imports.

Attorney General for Gibraltar Michael Llamas, left, arrives at the court in the British territ ...
Detained Iranian tanker that US tried to seize released by court
By Aritz Parra and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A newspaper in Gibraltar says authorities have released an Iranian supertanker at the center of a standoff with Tehran that the U.S. had sought to seize through legal action.