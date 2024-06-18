83°F
Nation and World

USPS will suspend mail service Wednesday for Juneteenth

U.S. Postal Service vehicles are seen in this Associated Press file photo. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
U.S. Postal Service vehicles are seen in this Associated Press file photo. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 12:31 pm
 

All U.S. Postal Service retail offices will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Juneteenth.

According to USPS, there will be no regular mail delivery (except for holiday premium priority mail express) or retail services available on Wednesday due to the holiday.

USPS says that normal retail, delivery and collection schedules will resume on Thursday.

The agency notes that stamps are available for purchase at most grocery, pharmacy and convenient stores.

Most postal products and services can be accessed online, according to USPS, where customers can look up a ZIP code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, and more.

