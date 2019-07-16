105°F
Nation and World

Utah court: Injured church ball player can’t sue an opponent

The Associated Press
July 16, 2019 - 4:42 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has ruled a man who suffered a knee injury in a church-sponsored basketball game can’t sue an opposing player over a common foul.

Judd Nixon says he hurt his left knee in a 2012 game at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center in Utah County when an opposing player made contact with him as he was taking a shot.

In 2015, Nixon filed a complaint in court alleging Edward Clay’s actions were negligent and caused his injury.

A district court judge granted Clay’s request to dismiss the case, finding Nixon’s injury wasn’t the result of willful or reckless conduct.

Nixon appealed to the state’s high court.

The justices unanimously affirmed the lower court ruling decision, saying basketball is inherently a contact sport.

