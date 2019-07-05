92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Utah police say body of slain college student recovered in canyon

The Associated Press
July 5, 2019 - 10:38 am
 

SALT LAKE CITY — The body of a slain college student has been recovered in a Utah canyon about 85 miles away from a backyard in Salt Lake City where other remains were found last week, Utah police said Friday.

The disclosure came at a news conference in the case involving 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Authorities previously said some of her charred remains and personal belongings were found in a suspect’s backyard in Salt Lake City. The body was discovered Wednesday in Logan Canyon about 85 miles north of the city.

“I spoke with Mackenzie’s family this morning. Another devastating call,” Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown said.

“Despite their grief, we hope this will help them find some closure and justice for Mackenzie,” he said.

Lueck disappeared June 17, after she returned from a trip to her hometown of El Segundo, California, for her grandmother’s funeral and took a Lyft from the airport to a park where she met someone.

Police say the last person she communicated with was 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi, who was also in the park.

He’s being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes. No attorney has been listed for him.

Charges have not been filed.

Police have not discussed a motive for the killing or how Lueck died. It isn’t clear how Ajayi and Lueck knew each other.

Lueck was missing for nearly two weeks before he was arrested.

Lueck has been remembered as a bubbly, nurturing person was a member of a sorority and a part-time senior at the University of Utah studying kinesiology and pre-nursing.

Ajayi is an information technology worker who attended Utah State University on and off but never earned a degree and was briefly in the Army National Guard.

He has no formal criminal history, but has been previously investigated on a 2014 rape allegation and was arrested in a stolen-iPad case at Utah State in 2012. The arrest and the expiration of his student visa got him banned from the campus for about three years.

A native of Nigeria, Ajayi is now a U.S. citizen, police and jail records show.

His ex-wife has also told reporters she was afraid of him, and police have investigated a report that he asked a contractor to build a secretive and soundproof room in his home.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A man holds a card while joining a rally by mothers In Hong Kong on Friday, Jan. 5, 2019. Stude ...
Hong Kong’s divide shows no sign of mending; mothers rally
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Hong Kong’s societal divide showed no sign of closing Friday as students rebuffed an offer from city leader Carrie Lam to meet and a few thousand mothers rallied in support of young protesters who left a trail of destruction in the legislature’s building at the start of the week.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets local residents wh ...
Biden says it would be ‘great’ to have a female vice president
The Associated Press

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be “great” to have a female vice president, but he won’t say whether he’d pick Sen. Kamala Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party’s nomination.

(Getty Images)
Robust 224,000 jobs added in June; Fed rate cut uncertain
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

U.S. employers sharply stepped up their hiring in June, adding a robust 224,000 jobs, an indication of the economy’s durability after more than a decade of expansion.

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Angelina Khachaturyan attends hearings in a co ...
Outrage in Russia as abused teen sisters charged with murder of dad
By Nataliya Vasilyeva The Associated Press

One evening last summer, Mikhail Khachaturyan decided that his living room wasn’t tidy enough, so he summoned his three teenage daughters one by one and doused each with pepper spray. Now they are charged with murder.