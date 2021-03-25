56°F
Nation and World

Utah’s mask mandate to end in April

By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 - 10:48 pm
 
Auburn Thayer, 23, receives her Pfizer vaccination, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s mask mandate will end April 10 after the Republican governor signed a bill Wednesday that lays out a new timeline for lifting some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks orders will remain in place for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people, and businesses can still choose to require them. Gov. Spencer Cox signed the measure the same day that vaccinations opened to all people in the state aged 16 and older.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Utah have been on a downward trend since January. More than 438,000 of the state’s 3.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated, according to state data.

More than 382,000 virus cases have been reported in Utah, along with 2,082 known deaths, according to state data.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

