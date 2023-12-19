59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

‘We were screaming’: City mourns 5 children killed in Arizona house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2023 - 3:54 pm
 
Flowers, stuffed animals and candles are placed on and along a chain-link fence in a makeshift ...
Flowers, stuffed animals and candles are placed on and along a chain-link fence in a makeshift memorial outside the Bullhead City, Ariz., duplex where five children were killed in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Bill McMillen/Mohave Valley Daily News via AP)
Flowers, stuffed animals and candles are placed on and along a chain-link fence in a makeshift ...
Flowers, stuffed animals and candles are placed on and along a chain-link fence in a makeshift memorial outside the Bullhead City, Ariz., duplex where five children were killed in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Bill McMillen/Mohave Valley Daily News via AP)

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family’s home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.

Investigators in northwestern Arizona said Tuesday they have yet to determine what started the blaze, which began Saturday evening in the downstairs foyer area of the two-story duplex. Flames and smoke traveled up the only staircase inside the home, preventing the children from escaping.

Their bodies were all found in an upstairs bedroom, investigators said.

Bullhead City police did not immediately release the names of the children pending identification by the medical examiner. They included a 4-year-old girl and her three brothers — ages 2, 5 and 13 — and an 11-year-old boy who was a family relative and visiting at the time.

City Mayor Steve D’Amico, in a video statement Tuesday, said the tragedy has shaken the close-knit community near the Colorado River and the Nevada border.

“I have seen the flowers, the stuffed animals and the candles” lining the chainlink fence in front of the home, D’Amico added.

Patrick O’Neal was among the neighbors who rushed over after seeing smoke coming out of the home. He said about a dozen men gathered hoses and broke windows to try to get into the burning house. At the time, they didn’t know if anyone was home.

“We were screaming at the tops of our lungs,” O’Neal told reporters Monday. “We didn’t see nothing. We didn’t hear nothing. There are many guys out here who would have went into that fire if we would have known there was children … We did everything we could.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by police and a local fire department along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Bullhead City Police Chief Robert Trebes said investigators were working to get answers about the cause to “bring some closure and peace to parents and families involved.”

A memorial vigil for the five children was scheduled for Wednesday night at a nearby park while friends of the families have raised more than $11,000 as of Tuesday to help with funeral expenses.

MOST READ
1
Electric bills going up as NV Energy gets approval to raise rates
Electric bills going up as NV Energy gets approval to raise rates
2
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
3
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
4
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
5
Teen charged in disappearance, death faces judge
Teen charged in disappearance, death faces judge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N ...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from state’s ballot
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, speaks during a press conference at the Pine Palace, ...
France urges Lebanese to bring calm to Israel border
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Officials from France, once Lebanon’s colonial ruler, have visited Lebanon over the past two months, urging for calm.

A woman wearing an Israeli flag takes part in a support rally outside the central Synagogue in ...
Cyprus: Iranian plot to kill Israeli businessmen foiled
By Menelaos Hadjicostis The Associated Press

An official says two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard were arrested.

Display monitors show the result of voting in the United Nations General Assembly, in favor of ...
U.N. Security Council in intense negotiations on Gaza resolution
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

The draft resolution on the table Monday morning called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities.” A vote, first postponed from Monday, was pushed back again until Wednesday.

Israeli soldiers are seen at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, M ...
With U.S. backing, Israel presses ahead in Gaza
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated America’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas, and said he was “not here to dictate timelines or terms.”

More stories
Pilot dies in Las Vegas after plane crash south of Bullhead City
Pilot dies in Las Vegas after plane crash south of Bullhead City
Families of Americans held by Hamas describe their anguish
Families of Americans held by Hamas describe their anguish
Israeli mother and children with NYC connections released by Hamas
Israeli mother and children with NYC connections released by Hamas
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce ends
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce ends
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas; hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas; hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed