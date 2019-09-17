72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Weinstein attorney: He’s a sinner, but not ‘a rapist’

The Associated Press
September 17, 2019 - 6:14 am
 

NEW YORK — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein said on Tuesday that her client is not without sin — but he’s also not “a rapist.”

Donna Rotunno, speaking on “CBS This Morning,” said she feels strongly that the evidence will exonerate the movie mogul of any criminal wrongdoing.

Weinstein is scheduled to go to trial in January on charges alleging he raped an unidentified woman in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He denies all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The trial will occur amid the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, which was fueled by dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.

“I’m not here to say he was not guilty of committing sins,” she said. However, “I don’t think he’s a rapist.”

“I think in many ways there are good things about #MeToo,” the lawyer said. However, the empowerment movement “allows the court of public opinion to take over the narrative” in a way that can’t be corrected or challenged, which can result in the accused being “stripped of your rights.”

“It’s really about making sure those issues don’t cloud our ability to pick a fair jury,” she said.

No matter happens at trial, she said, Weinstein “will pay the biggest price there is,” because his life is ruined.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This Jan. 22, 2019 file photo shows Christian artists Joanna Duka, front left, and Brean ...
Arizona artists win suit over same-sex wedding invitations
By Jacques Billeaud and Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The state Supreme Court said its ruling is limited to only the creation of custom wedding invitations by Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski.

FILE - This May 11, 2015 file photo shows nuclear waste stored in underground containers at the ...
Agency could keep Three Mile Island nuclear debris in Idaho
By Keith Ridler The Associated Press

The new license would be good through 2039, four years past a deadline the Energy Department initially set with Idaho to remove the radioactive waste.

A police officer stands guard, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the scene of a deadly propane explosi ...
Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others
The Associated Press

A powerful propane explosion leveled new construction that houses a nonprofit, killing one firefighter and injuring at least six others, officials said.