73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty in US

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 - 8:55 am
 
In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaqu ...
In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives for his sentencing at Brooklyn federal court, in New York. Emma Coronel Aispuro is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges after she had been charged in the U.S. with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. She is due in court Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Washington for a plea agreement hearing, according to court records. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The wi ...
This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges after she had been charged in the U.S. with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro is due in court Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Washington for a plea agreement hearing, according to court records. (Alexandria Adult Detention Center via AP)

WASHINGTON — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The charges include knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine for several years. She also pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy charge and to engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

The 31-year-old was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then.

Prosecutors have alleged Coronel Aispuro “worked closely with the command-and-control structure” of the Sinaloa cartel and conspired to distribute large quantities of drugs, knowing they would be smuggled into the U.S.

As Mexico’s most powerful drug lord, Guzman ran a cartel responsible for smuggling cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors say. They also said his “army of sicarios,” or “hit men,” was under orders to kidnap, torture and kill anyone who got in his way.

The prosecutor, Anthony Nardozzi, said his wife had “aided and abetted” the Sinaloa cartel’s objectives to smuggle drugs into the U.S. and helped to import more than 450,000 kilograms of cocaine, 90,000 kilograms of heroin, 45,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and about 90,000 kilograms of marijuana.

Her arrest earlier this year was a surprise in part because authorities had made no move to arrest her over the past two years, even after she was implicated in her husband’s crimes. During Guzman’s trial in 2019, prosecutors said she helped orchestrate Guzman’s two prison breaks in Mexico.

Nardozzi said Coronel Aispuro “served as a go-between” to deliver messages to cartel members after her husband was arrested and also conspired with Guzman’s sons to “plan and coordinate” his prison escapes.

Coronel Aispuro listened quietly as prosecutors described how they could prove her illegal activity if she chose to go to trial.

“Yes,” she said through a translator, when asked by the judge if she had actually committed the crimes the government described.

MOST READ
1
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
2
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
3
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
4
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
5
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rob Bondurant, a supervisor at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company, loads up a finis ...
US unemployment claims fall for 6th straight week
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The number of people signing up for benefits exceeded 900,000 in early January and has fallen more or less steadily ever since.

Patrons are assisted while dining along a sidewalk on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, N.C., Fri ...
Another price jump tightens the squeeze on US consumers
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

American consumers absorbed another surge in prices in May — a 0.6 percent increase over April and 5 percent over the past year, the biggest 12-month inflation spike since 2008.

Smoke rises from the Telegraph Fire, on Monday, June 7, 2021, above Blue Lake, near Miami and G ...
Wildfires burning across drought-stricken Southwest
By Terry Tang The Associated Press

A wildfire in Arizona that had neighboring New Mexico breathing in smoke was one of several blazes scorching the drought-stricken Southwest, signaling what could be a devastating summer.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FBI-run messaging app tricks organized crime
By Mike Corder and Nick Perry The Associated Press

The operation known as Trojan Shield led to police raids in 16 nations. More than 800 suspects were arrested and more than 32 tons of drugs were seized.

In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, a sign for The New York Times hangs above the entranc ...
Major websites across the globe go down after cloud outage
Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

(Getty Images)
California man charged in $600K unemployment fraud scheme
The Associated Press

In what a district attorney called a “dangerous combination,” prosecutors say a gun bust has led investigators to uncover $600,000 in pandemic-related fraud from California’s beleaguered unemployment agency.