79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Wildfire forces 8K on Canary Islands to evacuate

By Barry Hatton The Associated Press
August 19, 2019 - 6:23 am
 

LISBON, Portugal — An out-of-control wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands was throwing flames 50 meters (160 feet) into the air on Monday, forcing emergency workers to evacuate more than 8,000 people, authorities said.

The blaze was racing across parched woodlands into Tamadaba Natural Park, regarded as one of the jewels on Gran Canaria, a mountainous volcanic island in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa.

Famous for its beaches and mountains, Gran Canaria and its capital, Las Palmas, are popular European vacation destinations but the blaze was inland and no hotels were reported evacuated.

Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres said 1,100 firefighters were being deployed Monday along with 14 water-dropping aircraft to battle the blaze that started Saturday afternoon. The local government said around 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) had been charred in just 48 hours, villages were evacuated and two dozen roads were closed.

Local fire officials said emergency workers faced huge flames and gusting winds that blew embers into the air, starting secondary fires. Summer temperatures on the island Monday were expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius (nearly 97 degrees Fahrenheit).

Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the parched summer months but changing habits and lifestyles have made woodlands more vulnerable, experts say.

Gran Canaria emergency chief Frederico Grillo said recent blazes now are much worse — “nothing like those we used to have” — when families worked in the countryside and forests were kept more orderly, private news agency Europa Press reported.

He said if the island’s entire annual budget was used for forest fire prevention, it would still only be possible to clear brush from 30% of its woodlands and there would still be large amounts of inaccessible areas due to the island’s steep mountains and deep ravines.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a July 1, 2015, file photo, Marvin Hernandez, right, and Kelly Vera sit in the shade of a pa ...
Invasive disease threatens Florida’s iconic palm trees
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Florida’s iconic palm trees are under attack from a fatal disease that turns them to dried crisps in months, with no chance for recovery once they become ill.

In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasii ...
‘Absurd’ is Danish PM’s response to Trump wanting to buy Greenland
By Jan M. Olsen The Associated Press

Greenland is not for sale and U.S. President Donald Trump’s idea of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic from Denmark is “an absurd discussion,” Denmark’s prime minister said.

In a Feb. 12, 2012, file photo, Alicia Arden arrives on the red carpet at the 54th annual Gramm ...
Early Epstein accuser says police could have stopped him in 1997
By Katie Campione and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

More than two decades before Jeffrey Epstein took his own life, a woman went into a California police station and filed one of the earliest sex-crime complaints against him: that he groped her during what she thought was a modeling interview for the Victoria’s Secret catalog.

In this photo released by the Afghan Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inspect ...
Afghanistan vows to ‘eliminate’ Islamic State havens after attack
By Rahim Faiez Associated Press

Afghanistan’s president on Monday vowed to “eliminate” all safe havens of the Islamic State group as the country marked a subdued 100th Independence Day after a horrific wedding attack claimed by the local IS affiliate.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Munici ...
Third of economists in survey expect a US recession in 2021
The Associated Press

A number of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump’s economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.