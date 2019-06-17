87°F
Nation and World

WinCo recalls frozen raspberries due to possible contamination

The Associated Press
June 17, 2019 - 8:40 am
 

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Frozen red raspberries from a Washington state farm are being recalled across the western U.S.

WinCo Foods says it sold frozen red raspberries manufactured by Rader Farms of Bellingham, Washington, that may be contaminated with norovirus.

The 12-ounce packages with a “Best By” date of Feb. 13, 2021, were sold in stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Utah.

A package of frozen red raspberries recalled by WinCo. (FDA)
The Food and Drug Administration found contamination in a sample test.

No one has reported getting sick but the Boise, Idaho-based company is urging people to throw away or return the products back to the store for a full refund.

The highly contagious norovirus can cause vomiting and diarrhea and its symptoms are especially severe for the elderly, young children and people with health issues.

