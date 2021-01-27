50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Winter storm strikes California, Nevada with rain, snow

By John Antczak and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
A cyclist rides a bike along the Pacific Electric Trail in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. against a b ...
A cyclist rides a bike along the Pacific Electric Trail in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. against a backdrop of the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
Clouds are seen over a snow-covered Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. on Mond ...
Clouds are seen over a snow-covered Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Peter Morning/ Mammoth Mountain Sky Area via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada early Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mud flows in vast areas scarred by wildfires.

The onslaught was being fueled by a potent atmospheric river weather system from the Pacific Ocean that punched into the state through the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas.

Mudslides near Salinas south of the Bay Area caused “mild to moderate” damage to about two dozen rural ranch homes beneath hillsides scorched by the River Fire last August, said Dorothy Priolo with the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.

One woman was treated for broken bones after mud went “completely through the house” in the early morning hours, Priolo said.

Lingering showers soaked the area.

“We are expecting there could be more earth movement here in the next couple of days,” Priolo said.

The peak at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe had a 125 mph wind gust, the National Weather Service said.

Evacuation orders were issued in advance in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties around an area scorched by wildfires ignited by lightning last August. The state also positioned teams with specialized rescue skills in five counties.

Santa Cruz County appeared to dodge trouble. No debris flows were reported even though rainfall was heavy, the sheriff’s office said.

“Crews are in the fields assessing for safety. Trees did come down overnight, impacting roads,” the office tweeted.

Rare snow was reported in Sonoma and Napa counties north of San Francisco at elevations as low as 1,300 feet. Low-level snow also fell in the northern Sacramento Valley, closing Interstate 5 in Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

About 500 miles to the south, deteriorating conditions closed I-5 in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the southern San Joaquin Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra in California and Nevada, forecasting up to 6 feet of snow on upper elevations and winds in excess of 100 mph over ridgetops.

Snow in Reno area

More than a foot of snow was reported early Wednesday in the foothills north of Reno. The Mount Rose ski resort on the southwest edge of town announced it would be closed “due to blizzard conditions and high winds.”

“The first phase of this impressive and hazardous storm is currently driving atmospheric river moisture and heavy snow across the northern Sierra and western Nevada,” the National Weather Service in Reno said.

A 75-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 395 south of the California-Nevada line was shut down and chains or snow tires were required on all mountain passes in the central and northern Sierra, including a stretch of Interstate 80 north of Lake Tahoe.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a two-hour delay for state workers to report to work.

The Washoe County School District notified parents Tuesday night that all Nevada public schools in Reno-Sparks and the north Lake Tahoe area would be closed Wednesday.

A warning was also issued for widespread high avalanche danger on the eastern slopes of the Sierra because of heavy snow combining with wind through Friday morning.

The atmospheric river is part of a major change in weather for California, which had significant drought conditions for months. The dryness contributed to wildfires that scorched more than 4.2 million acres in 2020, the most in recorded modern history.

MOST READ
1
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
2
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
3
Daniel Negreanu wins $436K, cutting deficit nearly in half
Daniel Negreanu wins $436K, cutting deficit nearly in half
4
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
5
Las Vegas home prices rising but not nearly as much as other markets
Las Vegas home prices rising but not nearly as much as other markets
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in June 2020. (AP Photo/Audrey ...
Hawaii tourism outlook improves, but governor warns of tough times
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Gov. David Ige on Monday asked residents to be ready for more tough times ahead as the state grapples with a large budget shortfall caused by a coronavirus pandemic that’s pummeled the tourism industry.

In a Jan. 23, 2021, file photo, registered Nurse Shyun Lin gives Roberto Fisher, 72, the first ...
COVID-19 deaths drop, but race against new strains heats up
By Jonathan Drew and Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

The government’s top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the improvement in numbers around the country appears to be the result of “natural peaking and then plateauing” after a holiday surge, rather than an effect of the rollout of vaccines that began in mid-December.

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient at Provi ...
US surpasses 25M confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Associated Press

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths.

Farm workers receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., in J ...
Californians struggle to get vaccine as rollout faces obstacles
By Janie Har and Amy Taxin The Associated Press

More than five weeks into its vaccination program, California doesn’t have nearly the supply to meet demand and there’s growing angst among residents over the difficulty to even get in line for a shot.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Arizona welcomes recreational pot sales
By Bob Christie and Susan Naishadham The Associated Press

Legal sales of recreational marijuana in Arizona started on Friday, a once-unthinkable step in the former conservative stronghold that joins 14 other states that have broadly legalized pot.