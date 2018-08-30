Wisconsin residents pick up pieces after at least 8 tornadoes

Monte and Luetta Nelson had help cleaning up Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from relatives and student athletes from Westby High School. People in Coon Valley, Wisconsin are cleaning up two days after a flooded Coon Creek devastated the town. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)

Dave Phillips, owner of DC Kustoms on Central Avenue in Coon Valley, Wisconsin, cleans out his flood-damaged business, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Coon Creek flooded much of the town overnight Monday after torrential rains fell in the area. (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP)

MILWAUKEE — The buzz of chain saws could be heard around Wisconsin as residents worked to clean up from this week’s damaging storms. The National Weather Service says at least eight tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin as storms rolled through the state Tuesday into Wednesday.

Weather service meteorologist Mark Gehring says six of those tornadoes were in Fond du Lac County. Gehring says the weather service is still surveying damage and the number of tornadoes confirmed will likely increase.

Despite a day of quieter weather Wednesday, flood warnings remain in effect for the Milwaukee River in Ozaukee County, the Crawfish River at Milford, the Rock River at Waupun, the Wisconsin River at Portage, the Baraboo River in Sauk County and the La Crosse River in La Crosse County.