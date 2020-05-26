100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Woman facing backlash from NYC confrontation is fired

By Tom Hays The Associated Press
May 26, 2020 - 2:25 pm
 

NEW YORK — The verbal dispute between a white woman walking her dog and a black man bird watching in Central Park might normally have gone unnoticed in a city preoccupied by the coronavirus pandemic.

That changed when birdwatcher Christian Cooper pulled out his phone and captured Amy Cooper calling police to report she was being threatened by “an African-American man.” The widely watched video — posted on Facebook by Christian Cooper and on Twitter by his sister — sparked accusations of racism and led to Amy Cooper getting fired.

The confrontation began early Monday morning when Christian Cooper said he noticed Amy Cooper had let her cocker spaniel off its leash against the rules in the Ramble, a secluded section of Central Park popular with birdwatchers.

In a Facebook post, he claimed the dog was “tearing through the plantings” and told her she should go to another part of the park. When she refused, he pulled out dog treats, causing her to scream at him to not come near her dog.

Amy Cooper also warned him she would summon police unless he stopped recording.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Amy Cooper is heard saying in the video as she pulls down her face mask and struggles to control her dog.

“Please call the cops,” Christian Cooper says.

“There’s an African American man, I’m in Central Park, he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog. … Please send the cops immediately!” she says during the call before he stops recording.

Police say by the time they responded, they were both gone.

Messages were left Tuesday with Christian Cooper and his sister.

“I videotaped it because I thought it was important to document things,” Christian Cooper told CNN. “Unfortunately we live in an era with things like Ahmaud Arbery, where black men are seen as targets. This woman thought she could exploit that to her advantage, and I wasn’t having it.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the video exemplified hatred that has “no place in our city.”

“The video out of Central Park is racism, plain and simple,” de Blasio tweeted. “She called the police BECAUSE he was a Black man. Even though she was the one breaking the rules. She decided he was the criminal and we know why.”

In the fallout, investment firm Franklin Templeton announced Tuesday afternoon it had fired Amy Cooper, saying, “We do not tolerate racism of any kind.”

A group called Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue said it had custody of the dog for the time being.

Cooper told CNN that she wanted to “publicly apologize to everyone,” adding, “I am not a racist.”

“I think I was just scared,” she said. “When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.”

MOST READ
1
Sisolak to discuss next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan
Sisolak to discuss next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan
2
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
3
Bellagio fountains to relaunch when hotel-casino reopens
Bellagio fountains to relaunch when hotel-casino reopens
4
LETTER: President Trump makes idle threat against Nevada
LETTER: President Trump makes idle threat against Nevada
5
Las Vegas, travel industry in uncharted territory amid pandemic
Las Vegas, travel industry in uncharted territory amid pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Protesters gather near the site of the death of a man, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, who died in polic ...
4 Minneapolis officers fired hours after death of black man
By Amy Forliti and Jeff Baenen The Associated Press

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday after a bystander’s video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck.

In this photo provided by Cristobal Francisquez, his parents Paulina and Marcos Francisco pose ...
In immigrant-heavy industry, meatpackers face worker shortage
By Stephen Groves and Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

Companies struggling to hire before the pandemic are spending millions on fresh incentives. Their hiring capability hinges on unemployment, industry changes, employees’ feelings about safety, and President Donald Trump’s aggressive and erratic immigration policies.

Crosses mark the graves of those who have passed away since early April, filling a new section ...
Death, denial in Brazil’s Amazon capital
By Renata Brito The Associated Press

As ambulances zip through Manaus with sirens blaring and backhoes dig rows of new graves, the muggy air in this city by the majestic Amazon River feels thicker than usual with such pervasive denial. Manaus has seen nearly triple the usual number of dead in April and May.

This Sunday, April 12, 2020 photo provided by Virgin Orbit shows a Boeing 747 with a rocket slu ...
Virgin Orbit fails on 1st rocket launch attempt
By John Antczak The Associated Press

The inaugural launch had appeared to be going well until moments after the rocket was dropped from beneath the left wing of the jumbo jet dubbed Cosmic Girl.

In a May 22, 2020, photo, a U.S. flag decorates a veteran's grave at Alabama National Cemetery ...
A Memorial Day like no other commemorated in US
By Amy Forliti, R.J. Rico and Sara Burnett The Associated Press

On the weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer, U.S. authorities warned beach-goers to heed social-distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the disease that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed over 345,000, including nearly 100,000 Americans, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In this Monday, May 18, 2020 photo, visitors watch as Old Faithful erupts on the day the park p ...
National parks hope visitors comply with virus measures
By Mead Gruver The Associated Press

As Yellowstone and other national parks end a two-month shutdown due to the coronavirus, park officials ask visitors to take simple precautions: Wash hands, keep a safe distance apart, wear protective face coverings in public.