Nation and World

Woman robbed after teen gives her tranquilizer-laced brownies

The Associated Press
April 12, 2018 - 3:08 pm
 

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Authorities say a 19-year-old South Carolina man brought his 89-year-old neighbor brownies laced with a tranquilizer and then stole money and a television when she passed out for four hours.

Charleston police said in a report the woman told officers Christian Jellico would come over to her home every few weeks and they would talk and she would give him money.

Police say when Jellico came over Saturday, he offered the woman brownies. She said the next thing she remembered was waking up on her couch.

Authorities say a television and $500 was taken from the woman’s home.

Police say a high level of a tranquilizer was found in her system.

Jellico is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and larceny. Court records didn’t list an attorney.

