Nation and World

Woman thought she had kidney stones, gives birth to triplets

The Associated Press
August 18, 2019 - 10:53 am
 

STURGIS, S.D. — A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn’t find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.

KOTA-TV reports Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10.

Giltz says that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant. She says that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labor — with multiple babies.

The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 4 pounds.

The babies’ names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.

THE LATEST
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge ...
Portland ‘ground zero’ for protests between right, left-wing
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland,Oregon, on Saturday for a long-hyped rally that attracted President Donald Trump’s attention and resulted in at least 13arrests.

Protesters march in the rain in Hong Kong Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Heavy rain fell on tens of tho ...
Massive turnout at march in latest Hong Kong protest
By Kelvin Chan and Yanan Wang The Associated Press

Protesters turned Hong Kong streets into rivers of umbrellas Sunday as they marched from a packed parkand filled a major road in the Chinese territory, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regularweekend activity this summer.

A relative wails near the coffins of victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a ma ...
Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63
By Rahim Faiez and Cara Anna The Associated Press

The suicide bomber stood in the middle of the dancing, clapping crowd as hundreds of Afghan children and adults celebrated a wedding in a joyous release from Kabul’s strain of war.

Afghan police men stand guard outside the wedding hall after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan ...
Dozens dead or hurt in Afghanistan wedding party blast
By Rahim Faiez The Associated Press

An explosion ripped through a wedding party on a busy Saturday night in Afghanistan’s capital and dozens of people were killed or wounded.

President Donald Trump is greeted by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, af ...
Dayton mayor receives threats after comments by Trump
The Associated Press

The mayor of Dayton, Ohio, says a round-the-clock security detail was assigned to her because of hate-filled messages she received following verbal sparring with President Trump.

In this June 18, 2019 file photo Dravon Ames, holding microphone, speaks to Phoenix Police Chie ...
Phoenix eyeing civilian oversight for police
By Anita Snow The Associated Press

Phoenix is among the last big U.S. cities without independent civilian oversight of police, said Samuel Walker, professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska, Omaha.