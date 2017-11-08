Woman who threw 5-year-old in front of train deemed insane

A New Jersey woman who threw a 5-year-old girl in front of an approaching train in what she described as an attempted sacrifice has been found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

Autumn Matacchiera. Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who threw a 5-year-old girl in front of an approaching train in what she described as an attempted sacrifice has been found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

A judge made the ruling Wednesday after reviewing reports from two doctors who examined 20-year-old Autumn Matacchiera. The Hainesport woman will be committed to a psychiatric facility.

Authorities say the woman grabbed the girl at random in January and threw her on the tracks at a light-rail platform in Burlington City. Police jumped onto the tracks to signal the train to stop. The girl was rescued by her mother’s boyfriend but suffered a cut and some bruising.

Matacchiera said she believed she needed to make a sacrifice to win the love of an estranged relative.