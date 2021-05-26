Zion National Park warns of big Memorial Day weekend crowds

Staff at the national park in southwest Utah are expecting more than 85,000 visitors for the Memorial Day holiday, likely the park’s busiest weekend of the year.

Zion National Park visitors walk along The Narrows, a river hike through the Virgin River, at Zion National Park in Utah in this July 14, 2017, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zion National Park is seen near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

People line up at Zion National Park in Utah in November 2016. (Zion National Park via AP)

Zion National Park staff are expecting their busiest weekend of the year.

More than 85,000 visitors are expected for the Memorial Day holiday, according to a news release. Visitors should anticipate crowded conditions, long lines and parking that will fill up by 8 a.m. local time.

Officials are urging people to visit on Friday or Monday, which are expected to be less crowded days.

Beginning Wednesday, no campfires are allowed in the national park as firefighters respond to more wildfires across the region. Increased fire danger is expected for the summer months, according to the news release.

The shuttle ticket system for Zion Canyon is in effect. While advance tickets are already sold out, additional tickets will be made available each night for the next day. They may be purchased at recreation.gov.

The National Park Service also is urging visitors to use “leave no trace” practices to protect the natural resources in the park.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.