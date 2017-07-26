Elected officials shouldn’t seek new office before finishing term

If a candidate wins an election, the elected official should finish the term of office, barring a medical or family issue. Moreover, if an elected official announces a run for another seat midterm, that person should be required to resign the current seat.

Las Vegas Councilman Anthony Stavros speaks during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, during a press conference leading up to the start of recreational marijuana sales in Las Vegas, which begin July 1, at Reef Dispensaries near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

I believe in commitment. Yet I am a hypocrite. Hear me out.

Raise a ton of money and win an election and, in my view, unless there is a medical or family issue, you should finish your term.

Stavros Anthony won re-election to the Las Vegas City Council on April 4. Yet on July 10 he made it official that he is running as a Republican for Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen’s seat in 2018.

Frankly, I was disappointed in him.

To announce he wants to run for Congress not quite 10 weeks after he won the City Council seat smacks of shamelessness. Obviously this has been planned for some time. Do you think the donors who gave him more than $204,000 for his re-election knew?

He’s in his final term because of term limits, so wouldn’t be expected to raise money. But as he votes on zoning matters, money will likely flow his way. It’s the way of the world.

My proposal: If you announce you are running for another seat in the middle of your term, you should be required to resign the seat you hold.

Of course, this will never fly. Too many politicians run midterm for the same reasons as Anthony. To make sure they have a job if they lose. And because as long as they hold an elected job, they’ll be able to raise money.

Democratic Sen. Tick Segerblom is the latest to join the “I’ll run because I’ll have nothing to lose” herd. He’s running midterm for a seat on the Clark County Commission being vacated by fellow Democrat Chris Guinchigliani, who also has reached her term limit for the office.

Nevada lawmakers will never adopt my suggestion. They should, to level the playing field, but they won’t.

Lately, there seem to be a flood of retirements among elected officials.

County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow had family reasons when she said June 20 she would resign later in the month. That’s understandable. Gov. Brian Sandoval chose former Henderson Mayor Jim Gibson to replace her.

In 2015, Sandoval chose Assembly Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick to replace Commissioner Tom Collins. Another wise choice.

I was disappointed when District Judges David Barker and Jessie Walsh resigned their jobs in January, midway into their six-year terms.

Each has put in enough years as government employees in various jobs to retire. If they wish, they can work as senior judges and rake in additional sums over their already generous retirement benefits.

On the other hand …

Now here’s my inconsistency regarding judicial races. What makes me a hypocrite.

I am positive most voters are clueless when voting for judges.

I’m a longtime supporter of a merit system for judges, where a panel screens judicial applicants, recommends three to the governor, one is chosen and that person runs for retention. If they get the boot from voters, they’re out and another judge is selected through a merit system.

Nevada voters routinely reject that plan.

Yet because of midterm retirements, Nevada judges are often chosen through a merit system.

When Barker and Walsh resigned, Sandoval selected Tierra Jones and Mark Bailus as replacements after given a choice screened by a panel.

Supreme Court Justice Nancy Saitta, abruptly retired last August, saying she would work as a senior judge and focus on children’s issues. Sandoval named Washoe County District Judge Lidia Stiglich to replace Saitta.

Selecting qualified judges and officials is part of a governor’s legacy. Who wants to be the one who picks a judge or commissioner who falls into an ethics pit?

The late District Judge Elizabeth Halverson — my pick as top contender for most disgraced judge in Nevada’s recent history — was the voters’ choice. She was stripped of her robes by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Ethics. Pretty sure she wouldn’t have won a gubernatorial appointment.

Anyway, I know I’m inconsistent by asking that elected officials and judges finish their terms when I favor merit selection for judges.

Much like Popeye, “I yam what I yam.”

Jane Ann Morrison’s column runs Thursdays in the Nevada section. Contact her at jane@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0275. Follow @janeannmorrison on Twitter.