Another bridge improvement project set for I-15 between Nevada, Utah

Those who travel between Las Vegas and Utah should brace for another bridge project set to snarl traffic on Interstate 15.

A $56 million replacement of Virgin River Bridge No. 1 along Interstate 15 is set to begin Monday near Littlefield, Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. (ADOT)

Starting Monday morning, 24-hour traffic restrictions will be in place on I-15 for crews to carry out a $1 million project on Black Rock Road Bridge, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced last week.

The bridge is located between Littlefield, Arizona, and St. George, Utah, between milepost 27 and milepost 28 on I-15.

The bridge will be narrowed to one lane in an alternating eastbound and westbound traffic pattern. A temporary traffic signal in place for the entirety of the project, which is slated to wrap up this spring, ADOT noted.

Arizona is home to a 29-mile stretch of I-15, that connects Nevada and Utah. The route is heavily traveled by commercial vehicles and is considered an economic corridor linking Southern California with the Rocky Mountain region.

Drivers who frequent the stretch of I-15 will be experiencing deja vu as this is the latest such project in recent years that has affected the area.

The first rehabilitation project in the area began in 2014, with the most recent project outside of Monday’s still ongoing, the Virgin River No. 1 bridge project, slated to wrap up in 2024. The projects have accounted for more than $62 million in work.

During the Black Rock Road Bridge project there will be a 12-foot vehicle width restriction in place. That’s a bit more forgiving than the previous project’s 10-foot-wide restriction.

Any vehicle over 10 feet wide was required to take a 224-mile detour during the updates to Bridge No. 1, Bridge No. 4 and Bridge No. 5.

ADOT alerts drivers that reduced speed limits will be present through the work zone. Noting drivers should travel through the work zone with caution and to watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Additional traffic restrictions will be in place on I-15 northbound and southbound when work under the bridge occurs.

The project is aimed at increasing the lifespan of the bridge by placing concrete surface along the entire bridge decks and paving the road just before the bridge for a smoother transition.

Deck joints will be removed and replaced, as will guardrails along the bridge.

ADOT will update traffic restrictions and closures tied to the project as they becomes available. Motorists can find the latest project-related traffic restrictions at www.az511.gov or by calling 511.

