Final week to provide input on proposed ‘Henderson Spaghetti Bowl’ upgrade

An aerial photo of the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl taken April, 2, 2019. (NDOT)

Time is ticking for residents to provide feedback on what the future might entail for the Henderson Interchange.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will wrap up its virtual public meeting on the proposed $261 million project Thursday. So, if you have any suggestions or concerns, now is the time to relay them.

The project’s scope includes Lake Mead Parkway/215 Beltway from Van Wagenen Street to Valle Verde Drive and U.S. 95 between Galleria and Horizon drives.

Construction on the “Henderson Spaghetti Bowl” was completed in 2006. The area’s population has exploded, bringing with it an increase in traffic congestion.

“The population of Clark County was 1.5 million in 2005 when the current interchange was constructed and now we are approaching 2.4 million,” said David Bowers, NDOT’s project manager for the interchange. “Travel times have been impacted and local access has been eliminated due to the high volumes.”

The revamp project would address not only traffic volume, but safety aspects. Engineers will address road design issues that lead to crashes and travel delays in the interchange’s vicinity.

There are three options being considered for the Henderson Interchange. The project’s estimated budget could grow based on which option is chosen and as further design work occurs.

Option 1: Updating the existing interchange with ramp and freeway reconstruction to include additional lanes.

Option 2: Constructing a crossover interchange with ramps and freeway widened to accommodate 2040 projected traffic volumes.

Option 2A (a modification of Option 2): Constructing a crossover only at the east-west roads, the 215 and Lake Mead Parkway.

Option 2A is rated the highest based on NDOT’s detailed analysis, which included safety, cost, traffic operations and time to construct.

This project is aimed at alleviating congestion, reducing travel times and improving safety.

On average in 2020 about 191,000 vehicles traveled through the interchange daily, with that number expected to increase by 51 percent to 289,000 by 2040, according to NDOT.

The National Environmental Policy Act phase of the project is underway and is slated to wrap up in the third quarter of next year. The study will evaluate proposed improvements to the interchange and provide details of any potential environmental impacts.

Depending on what option is chosen, the construction would tentatively get underway in the third quarter of 2023, with completion at the end of 2025. If a two-phase approach is chosen, the second phase will begin at the start of 2026 and be completed by the end of 2030, according to NDOT.

Those interested in viewing the proposed project and providing feedback can do so at the project’s website. It’s at https://www.dot.nv.gov/projects-programs/transportation-projects/henderson-interchange.

